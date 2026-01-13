The Tab

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

His story is incredible

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

While we’re all currently losing our minds over the backstabbing and iconic knitwear on this season of The Traitors, one player is making waves for a much more personal reason. It turns out that Matthew Hyndman isn’t just a creative director, he’s actually a major activist who co-founded a national campaign to end conversion practices in the UK.

Back in 2015, while working as a 24-year-old missionary, Matthew’s life was turned upside down when private online conversations about his sexuality were accidentally leaked in an email to his entire congregation in Northern Ireland.

The email reached 100 people, including his family, friends, and pastor. Matthew was pressured to undergo conversion “therapy” in front of 400 fellow missionaries.

Writing for The Independent previously, Matthew described the impossible pressure he faced, saying: “For many, refusing conversion therapy means losing your family, faith, community, career, friends, your entire life. You do not have free will with a loaded gun to your head.”

Despite the “mental toll”, Matthew stood his ground and refused the “cure”, leading his former church to formally cancel his membership because of his “lifestyle choices”.

Matthew travelled to London, where he found people to help him build a new life and a new community. Now, nothing remains of his old life, except his family, whom he reconciled with after two years of silence.

Fast forward five years, and Matthew turned that trauma into power. Alongside his friend Harry Hitchens, he launched Ban Conversion Practices, a massive coalition supported by legends like Stonewall. They’ve been relentlessly lobbying the UK government to finally outlaw these “degrading and discriminatory” treatments, which have been stuck in legislative limbo since 2018.

When he’s not fighting for LGBTQ+ rights or dodging murder at the hands of the Traitors, Matthew is all about the outdoors. He runs The Wee Gay Hike Club, which organizes nature-led events for “gays, theys, and friends”.

He also takes photographs of himself in the great outdoors, doing headstands completely naked.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matty (@headstandmatty)

There is a deep and meaningful reason why Matthew is usually naked in his art. He explained on Instagram: “I have been playing with self portraiture since I came out and I found clothes always added a layer of identity or time. I don’t want them to be about me. I want you to see through that and see deeper.”

It’s safe to say Matthew has been one of the more low-key players in the castle so far, and we didn’t expect him to be hiding such a powerful and inspiring backstory.

Now that he’s finally finding his voice, I’m absolutely dying to see in tomorrow’s episode if the Traitors decide to recruit him.

Featured image credit: BBC, Instagram/@yermatty

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’

