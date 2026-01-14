All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

2 hours ago

The Traitors viewers are obsessed with “the family tree theory” that all the season four cast members are somehow secretly connected. The internet has convinced itself that Jack and Jessie are siblings, or cousins, or childhood friends, or padel partners… or something.

Note: Jack and Jessie definitely aren’t secretly married or anything – Jack become engaged to his girlfriend not long after filming The Traitors.

So, here is all the available evidence for the theory that Jack and Jessie from The Traitors are secretly related.

Exhibit A: They keep gushing about each other

Jack has essentially made two fan edits in praise of Jessie for his Instagram. He wrote: “Jessie was my saviour!!!! This was honestly one of the highlights of the Traitors experience for me – what a moment.”

After the mission with the cages, Jack told the camera: “She was lightning-fast, and I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

We haven’t heard Jack speak as affectionately about any other The Traitors cast member.

Exhibit B: The ‘I love you’ moment

We didn’t see Jack and Jessie interact much in the first few episodes. Yet, during the cage challenge, Jessie instantly volunteered to fight for Jack. They reach for each other’s hands, and Jessie mutters “I love you”. Really.

Exhibit C: They always rush to hug each other

Their body language might suggest they’ve been familiar with each other for much longer than they’re letting on. Jack and Jessie often end up sitting together at mealtimes. During the cage challenge, she ran towards him, he picked her up, she wrapped her legs around him, and he spun him around. If they haven’t done this before, they must have spectacular acrobatic timing.

In the smoke and mirrors challenge, when Jack and Jessie’s team got a question right, they rushed to hug each other in the same way.

Now, we in the 21st century are aware that it is entirely possible for a man and a woman to touch each other and to be friends, without secretly being married. It’s entirely possible Jack and Jessie are both just tactile people who became great friends. But they seem so familiar with each other so quickly, that it would make sense if they already knew each other.

Exhibit D: What else is Jack doing there?

Erm, maybe Jack is saying plenty of insightful things off-camera. Or perhaps he becomes a main character later on in the show, so he doesn’t get as much screen time now. But despite watching every episode of The Traitors season four a minimum of twice, I’m struggling to remember a single thing he’s brought to the round table. Is he just blander than the casting team thought? Or did he end up on the show because he applied alongside Jessie, who has both great Traitor-hunting instincts and great outfits? It would make so much sense if it was revealed on The Traitors that Jack and Jessie are related.

