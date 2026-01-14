The Traitors’ Fiona finally reveals why she put *those* three names on murder shortlist

3 hours ago

Fiona has been doing all kinds of interviews after leaving The Traitors, and she’s finally revealed why she chose the three people she did on her first murder shortlist.

For the first time ever, the reality TV show made Fiona a Secret Traitor. She knew who the other three Traitors were, but they had no idea who she was, and it was amazing telly.

On the first two nights, Fiona had to put three names on a murder shortlist, and it was then Rachel, Stephen and Hugo’s (remember him?) job to choose who to murder from that list.

We never saw the 62-year-old explain her reasoning at the time, but we finally have the golden information. Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Fiona explained why she picked Netty, Ben and Maz on the first night.

“I thought they were the three most Faithful, and that’s why their names were on the list,” she said. “When you think of Netty, Ben and Maz – they just had faithful written over them.

“Netty was fantastic, she’s so friendly, beautiful and open-hearted. Ben was a veteran, and he was clever. And Maz, his whole aura was one of love and peace.”

Fiona continued: “I wasn’t privy to the chats going on in the turret. They didn’t know why I was putting these names. I thought they were the three most faithful, and that’s why their names were on the list.”

Basically, they were the three nicest people, so they were up for murder. Brutal!

Everyone was in total shock when Fiona was uncovered as the Secret Traitor, as she wasn’t on anyone’s radar. Rachel was speechless when she took down her hood, gasping, “Fiona!” before Stephen joked, “You minx”.

The show then flashed back to Fiona being selected, and she told Claudia: “I will do my best to be as treacherous as possible.” Well, she certainly did that.

Featured image credit: BBC