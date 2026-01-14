The Traitors’ Fiona reveals exactly where she stands with Rachel now, after huge argument

4 hours ago

Last week, we watched The Traitors through our fingers as Fiona and Rachel engaged in a turret showdown that ultimately cost Fiona her place in the game. After being banished by the Faithfuls in a “blaze of glory” (ahem, very modest), Fiona has finally broken her silence on what really went down, and whether she and Rachel are still on speaking terms.

Appearing on This Morning, the series’ resident secret Traitor got candid about the move that many people called tactical suicide.

If you missed the drama (where have you been?), it all kicked off after Amanda was banished. Rachel told the group that Amanda had secretly been a detective using her skills for the Faithfuls. Sensing an opening, Fiona immediately branded Rachel a liar in front of the round table, accusing her of making the whole thing up.

Now, Fiona admits she knew exactly what she was doing. “I was going into an already formed relationship [between Rachel and Stephen], which could be a thorn in their side,” she explained.

Fearing she was the third wheel in the Traitor alliance, she decided to strike first. She apparently knew Rachel was probably telling the truth the whole time. She just did it anyway. Iconic.

So, are they still friends?

Despite the move backfiring and leading to her own banishment the following day, Fiona isn’t losing any sleep over it. When asked if she regrets the confrontation, she gave a very Traitor-coded response: “What’s done is done. You can’t change the past. I went down in a blaze of glory. I mean, it was a spectacular self-combustion.”

She admitted that while she lives with the consequences, she’d rather “move forward” than spend her life biting her nails over a game.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Fiona shared that there’s no bad blood between her and Rachel, and they’re actually quite good friends.

“Rachel and I, we have regular conversations,”she said. “On Friday when I was booted off, She sent me a message with all her family, and I sent a message back with all of mine. She’s got wonderful children, and she’s just such a lovely person.

“She is super professional, as I think came across, and a marvelously skilled person. I can see the FBI coming for her, because she’s just spectacular.”

Surprisingly, there’s no beef in the group chat. Fiona confirmed on This Morning that she is still firmly team Traitors, and actually wants Rachel and Stephen to go all the way and take the prize pot. As for her relationship with the cast, they are all on great terms, and even chat regularly, but with one very strict rule: They do not talk about the show.

“We all agreed that we wouldn’t discuss it,” Fiona teased regarding the cast group chat. “So, we discuss many things, but we don’t discuss The Traitors.”

It turns out some wounds are better left unpicked, especially when they involve being called a liar in front of the entire nation.

