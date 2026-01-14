The Tab

The Traitors’ Fiona reveals exactly where she stands with Rachel now, after huge argument

Surely there’s no going back

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Last week, we watched The Traitors through our fingers as Fiona and Rachel engaged in a turret showdown that ultimately cost Fiona her place in the game. After being banished by the Faithfuls in a “blaze of glory” (ahem, very modest), Fiona has finally broken her silence on what really went down, and whether she and Rachel are still on speaking terms.

Appearing on This Morning, the series’ resident secret Traitor got candid about the move that many people called tactical suicide.

ITV

If you missed the drama (where have you been?), it all kicked off after Amanda was banished. Rachel told the group that Amanda had secretly been a detective using her skills for the Faithfuls. Sensing an opening, Fiona immediately branded Rachel a liar in front of the round table, accusing her of making the whole thing up.

Now, Fiona admits she knew exactly what she was doing. “I was going into an already formed relationship [between Rachel and Stephen], which could be a thorn in their side,” she explained.

Fearing she was the third wheel in the Traitor alliance, she decided to strike first. She apparently knew Rachel was probably telling the truth the whole time. She just did it anyway. Iconic.

So, are they still friends?

BBC

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Despite the move backfiring and leading to her own banishment the following day, Fiona isn’t losing any sleep over it. When asked if she regrets the confrontation, she gave a very Traitor-coded response: “What’s done is done. You can’t change the past. I went down in a blaze of glory. I mean, it was a spectacular self-combustion.”

She admitted that while she lives with the consequences, she’d rather “move forward” than spend her life biting her nails over a game.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Fiona shared that there’s no bad blood between her and Rachel, and they’re actually quite good friends.

“Rachel and I, we have regular conversations,”she said. “On Friday when I was booted off, She sent me a message with all her family, and I sent a message back with all of mine. She’s got wonderful children, and she’s just such a lovely person.

“She is super professional, as I think came across, and a marvelously skilled person. I can see the FBI coming for her, because she’s just spectacular.”

@cosmopolitanuk That Traitors showdown will go down in history! But where does Fiona stand with Rachel now? 👀 #thetraitors #thetraitorsuk #traitors ♬ original sound – CosmopolitanUK

Surprisingly, there’s no beef in the group chat. Fiona confirmed on This Morning that she is still firmly team Traitors, and actually wants Rachel and Stephen to go all the way and take the prize pot. As for her relationship with the cast, they are all on great terms, and even chat regularly, but with one very strict rule: They do not talk about the show.

“We all agreed that we wouldn’t discuss it,” Fiona teased regarding the cast group chat. “So, we discuss many things, but we don’t discuss The Traitors.”

It turns out some wounds are better left unpicked, especially when they involve being called a liar in front of the entire nation.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC 

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Even more The Traitors contestants people think are secretly related, with evidence

The calculated hidden meanings behind the clothes they’re wearing on The Traitors

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Latest

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, Whatsapp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Ellissa Bain

It’s such a vibe

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, Whatsapp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Ellissa Bain

It’s such a vibe