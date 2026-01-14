The Tab

Rachel’s secret job that’s helping her win The Traitors, and everything to know about her

‘I don’t want them to know’

The Traitors has got everyone glued to their TV at 8pm three days a week, and it’s Rachel who’s getting the most heat. People have mixed opinions about how genuine she really is, but love her or hate her, she’s definitely playing a blinding game as a Traitor and not one person has suspected her so far. That could be down to her secret job she hasn’t told anyone about, so here’s a look at her life outside the reality TV show.

Rachel is a mum of three, and regularly posts about her family

Rachel Duffy is 48 and from County Down Northern Ireland. She’s happily married to her husband of 12 years and they have three young kids together, who she often shares videos of on social media.

“We play games all the time,” she said before going on The Traitors. “Christmas night is the ultimate family game night, and it always gets very competitive.”

Her secret job is helping her win The Traitors

Rachel is telling everyone she works as head of communications in a marketing job, which isn’t exactly a lie. However, she’s holding back some key information. She actually does strategic communications, which means she literally persuades people for a living.

“I’m going to say that I work in marketing, which is true, but it’s leaving out the fact that I do strategic communications across Northern Ireland on a daily basis,” Rachel told the BBC.

“I don’t want them to know that speaking to people and getting my point across is very easy for me. I suppose the overriding game plan is to just have fun and be super fun and super positive and be lovely to be around, which is going to hopefully get me a little bit further in the game.”

What she’d spend the prize money on is really wholesome

Rachel has revealed that if she wins The Traitors, she’s spend her winnings on a holiday for her mum who has Parkinson’s and dementia.

“I would make memories with the most important people in my life. My mum has dementia, and she wants to go on a holiday as she used to go on holidays all the time before my dad passed. That’s all she wants. I just want to create memories with her whilst I’m still lucky enough to have her, and to create memories with my kids, because they just love their nanny,” she said.

