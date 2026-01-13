Starring on The Traitors saved Amanda from the consequences of a ‘serious’ health condition

2 hours ago

Traitors contestant Amanda discovered she had a serious heart condition during routine medical checks carried out on the 2026 Traitors cast.

The 57-year-old former detective, who has now been banished from The Traitors castle, said she was diagnosed with “quite serious heart disease” following a CT scan she had before starring on the BBC reality show.

Though Amanda was aware that the condition ran in her family, she admits that she never would have known the full extent of it if it weren’t for the “due diligence” carried out behind the scenes of The Traitors.

Amanda Collier was put on cholesterol-lowering statin pills back in 2019, after her sister’s heart attack spurred her to get her own heart checked out.

However, it wasn’t until The Traitors producers asked her to get a second scan that she realised how much “worse” it had got in “the last five years”.

Speaking to BBC North West Tonight, Amanda said: “I have a gene which is causing issues with my heart, but I am now on a course of drugs, I have changed my lifestyle, and it has changed my life”.

“The cardiologist said it’s quite serious, but I am on the right path and I will hopefully live as long as I can”, she continued.

The retired Metropolitan police detective said she is “very, very grateful for the show” for encouraging her to get health checks.

“I would never have noticed it [otherwise] because I keep myself fit and healthy. I am quite a fit person”, Amanda said.

Amanda was a Faithful contestant on this year’s season of The Traitors. She was banished at the round table on Thursday night’s episode, shortly after revealing her true occupation to a Traitor and good friend, Rachel Duffy.

Featured image via BBC