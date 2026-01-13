The Tab

Starring on The Traitors saved Amanda from the consequences of a ‘serious’ health condition

‘I would never have noticed it’

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

Traitors contestant Amanda discovered she had a serious heart condition during routine medical checks carried out on the 2026 Traitors cast. 

The 57-year-old former detective, who has now been banished from The Traitors castle, said she was diagnosed with “quite serious heart disease” following a CT scan she had before starring on the BBC reality show.

Though Amanda was aware that the condition ran in her family, she admits that she never would have known the full extent of it if it weren’t for the “due diligence” carried out behind the scenes of The Traitors. 

Amanda Collier was put on cholesterol-lowering statin pills back in 2019, after her sister’s heart attack spurred her to get her own heart checked out. 

However, it wasn’t until The Traitors producers asked her to get a second scan that she realised how much “worse” it had got in “the last five years”. 

Amanda the traitors

via BBC

Speaking to BBC North West Tonight, Amanda said: “I have a gene which is causing issues with my heart, but I am now on a course of drugs, I have changed my lifestyle, and it has changed my life”.

“The cardiologist said it’s quite serious, but I am on the right path and I will hopefully live as long as I can”, she continued. 

The retired Metropolitan police detective said she is “very, very grateful for the show” for encouraging her to get health checks.

“I would never have noticed it [otherwise] because I keep myself fit and healthy. I am quite a fit person”, Amanda said. 

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Amanda was a Faithful contestant on this year’s season of The Traitors. She was banished at the round table on Thursday night’s episode, shortly after revealing her true occupation to a Traitor and good friend, Rachel Duffy. 

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image via BBC 

More on: BBC Reality TV The Traitors
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

The Traitors reveals if Fiona really broke the rules, after that huge fight with Rachel

the traitors season four jade amanda

Amanda’s surprising explanation for her rogue vendetta against Jade on The Traitors

Everyone’s saying it, so here’s why Amanda from The Traitors looks so ridiculously familiar

Latest

Too much of a good thing: the victims of university overcrowding

Sam Hallam

We all think we deserve to be here, but something has to give

universtiy of manchester russell group uni where vice chancellor got huge pay rise

A ranking of the Russell Group uni vice-chancellors’ ridiculously high pay raises this year

Claudia Cox

One uni’s boss got a £90k pay increase and I’m not joking

Starring on The Traitors saved Amanda from the consequences of a ‘serious’ health condition

Esther Knowles

‘I would never have noticed it’

OnlyFans

Lord have mercy: Viral videos show drunk OnlyFans models dragged off plane for naughty act

Kieran Galpin

It’s bad, but it’s also soooo funny

There’s another mother and daughter doing OnlyFans together, and they share how it happened

Hayley Soen

‘I didn’t take much convincing’

Even more The Traitors contestants people think are secretly related, with evidence

Ellissa Bain

The family tree theory continues

Glasgow University rector cleared by medical watchdog over alleged antisemitism

Hannah Gross

One Glasgow student said ‘there’s a real fear among students about what you can and can’t say about Palestine’

Explaining the ‘becoming Chinese’ trend, that has gone viral on TikTok

Hebe Hancock

We’re all at a very Chinese time of our lives

‘I can’t go on like this’: Sheffield bookshop forced to close after months of harassment

Niamh Brownhill

Owner Kate Nixon said the situation drove her to hospitalisation

OnlyFans creator Sharna Beckman

I found out my own cousin subscribed to my OnlyFans and his excuse made me feel sick

Hayley Soen

‘I make up excuses now when it comes to family events’

Too much of a good thing: the victims of university overcrowding

Sam Hallam

We all think we deserve to be here, but something has to give

universtiy of manchester russell group uni where vice chancellor got huge pay rise

A ranking of the Russell Group uni vice-chancellors’ ridiculously high pay raises this year

Claudia Cox

One uni’s boss got a £90k pay increase and I’m not joking

Starring on The Traitors saved Amanda from the consequences of a ‘serious’ health condition

Esther Knowles

‘I would never have noticed it’

OnlyFans

Lord have mercy: Viral videos show drunk OnlyFans models dragged off plane for naughty act

Kieran Galpin

It’s bad, but it’s also soooo funny

There’s another mother and daughter doing OnlyFans together, and they share how it happened

Hayley Soen

‘I didn’t take much convincing’

Even more The Traitors contestants people think are secretly related, with evidence

Ellissa Bain

The family tree theory continues

Glasgow University rector cleared by medical watchdog over alleged antisemitism

Hannah Gross

One Glasgow student said ‘there’s a real fear among students about what you can and can’t say about Palestine’

Explaining the ‘becoming Chinese’ trend, that has gone viral on TikTok

Hebe Hancock

We’re all at a very Chinese time of our lives

‘I can’t go on like this’: Sheffield bookshop forced to close after months of harassment

Niamh Brownhill

Owner Kate Nixon said the situation drove her to hospitalisation

OnlyFans creator Sharna Beckman

I found out my own cousin subscribed to my OnlyFans and his excuse made me feel sick

Hayley Soen

‘I make up excuses now when it comes to family events’