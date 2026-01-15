Harriet dishes on where she stands now with Rachel after their fiery feud on The Traitors

2 hours ago

Spoiler alert: Rachel got rid of Harriet on The Traitors. Harriet publicly accused her bestie Rachel of being a Traitor, but didn’t go about it in the best way, and was banished instead. Whoops. Harriet has clarified where she and Rachel are at now after their dramatic fallout on The Traitors.

Harriet has explained that she suddenly turned on Rachel… because she liked her. Really. She shared on The Traitors: Uncloaked: “I’m just slightly lost it. And I had had enough of playing nice, like a nice lady in a scarf.”

Harriet says she was able to separate Rachel as a person from the role she was playing in The Traitors. So, she’s not holding a grudge.

She continued: “The first question I had afterwards was ‘Was Rachel alright?’ Because within the game, I’m delighted. On a human level, of course I wasn’t wanting her to feel bad, and I wasn’t wanting me to feel bad. And there’s all of the WhatsApp, and everybody is incredibly supportive of each other. There’s an aspect of, ‘You remember the time I tried to destroy you?’ ‘Oh, yeah!'”

Even though Rachel orchestrated Harriet’s demise, she’s still very complimentary about her. In her post-banishment interview, Harriet gushed: “I did gravitate very fast towards Rachel, we’re not that dissimilar in age, we’ve both got kids – we had a lot in common. She likes reading – I thought she’d actually caught me out because she was talking about her love of psychological thrillers at one point! It’s amazing how quickly you find people to talk to and due to the vast number of applicants, I figured there was going to be something fascinating about every single person there.”

Honestly, it sounds as if Harriet has more bad blood with her fellow Faithfuls than with Rachel. “I know I said then I was hoping for a Faithful victory,” she said on Uncloaked, “there is a part of me now that is a bit like, ‘Hang on a minute, none of them listen to me. Why should they get to benefit?’ I think Stephen and Rachel, up to that point, at least, definitely deserve it. I hate to say I’m Team Traitor, but I’d least I’d have been beaten by Brazil.”

Featured image credit: BBC