The Tab

Yikes, people think Stephen made another HUGE mistake on The Traitors last night

How didn’t they notice this?!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

On last night’s episode of The Traitors, people think they spotted a massive slip-up from Stephen that might have just signed his death warrant in the game, even if the Faithfuls were too stunned to notice.

Wednesday night’s episode was easily one of the most gripping hours of TV we’ve had this year, revealing the fallout of that brutal encounter between the Traitors and Harriet.

BBC

The ‘slip-up’ you definitely missed

During a tense confrontation, Harriet, who we know is a literal crime novelist and former barrister (iconic), was busy tearing into Rachel. Stephen, clearly feeling the heat, cornered Harriet in the kitchen to try and play the “concerned bestie” role.

However, he might have played his hand a little too well. Stephen told her: “This morning at breakfast when you said ‘Look at who isn’t going for Rachel and who’s protecting her’… I’m not protecting her by saying that.”

The problem? Harriet didn’t say that at breakfast. She said it the night before, specifically to the Traitors at the confessional booth. By referencing a conversation that technically never happened in the eyes of a Faithful, Stephen essentially admitted he was in the room when Harriet was interrogating them.

BBC

It’s the second time Stephen has muddled his timelines, and we’re wondering how he’s still in the castle. At a previous roundtable, he accidentally let slip that he knew which players had been targeted before the news was even public.

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Bizarrely, despite all the blunders, Stephen seems to be the luckiest man in Scotland. Harriet appeared completely blindsided by his identity on Uncloaked, meaning his slip-up went right over her head.

The episode ended on a massive cliffhanger. Stephen and Rachel have opted to murder instead of recruit, but they’ve narrowed their sights down to Adam, Jessie, and James.

Since Jessie and James both have shields, if they pick anyone other than Adam, the Traitors are going to have a very awkward breakfast tonight.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

rachel harriet traitors

Harriet dishes on where she stands now with Rachel after their fiery feud on The Traitors

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

the traitors fiona and stephen

Woah, the Traitors face a huge fine if they spill their identity to the Faithfuls

Latest

Maz from The Traitors apologises after sharing shocking post about the Nazis

Ellissa Bain

The BBC said they weren’t aware

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Dad and son keep filming OnlyFans content in public, and the videos are beyond strange

Kieran Galpin

Sir, why are you choking your dad in broad daylight?

Yikes, people think Stephen made another HUGE mistake on The Traitors last night

Hebe Hancock

How didn’t they notice this?!

SZA backs Hailey Bieber after she ‘reposts’ video calling relationship ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s weighing in on the drama

Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo feuding

People have spotted clues Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are feuding – so where do they stand?

Suchismita Ghosh

I thought they were inseparable

Ana Kasparian

Pearl Davis’ pathetic reason for ‘silent tantrum’ in viral debate with actually qualified woman

Kieran Galpin

Turns out you can still be an insufferable pick me with your mouth closed

People think this is the cunning reason Harriet went on The Traitors in the first place

Hebe Hancock

It’s all making sense

Bonnie Blue reveals sheer number of men she’s lined up in next challenge and it’s jaw dropping

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is ridiculous

Harriet from The Traitors has a really famous dad, and it explains a lot about her

Ellissa Bain

That’s why she’s so posh

rachel harriet traitors

Harriet dishes on where she stands now with Rachel after their fiery feud on The Traitors

Claudia Cox

Erm, I think Harriet has more beef with the other Faithfuls…

Maz from The Traitors apologises after sharing shocking post about the Nazis

Ellissa Bain

The BBC said they weren’t aware

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Dad and son keep filming OnlyFans content in public, and the videos are beyond strange

Kieran Galpin

Sir, why are you choking your dad in broad daylight?

Yikes, people think Stephen made another HUGE mistake on The Traitors last night

Hebe Hancock

How didn’t they notice this?!

SZA backs Hailey Bieber after she ‘reposts’ video calling relationship ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s weighing in on the drama

Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo feuding

People have spotted clues Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are feuding – so where do they stand?

Suchismita Ghosh

I thought they were inseparable

Ana Kasparian

Pearl Davis’ pathetic reason for ‘silent tantrum’ in viral debate with actually qualified woman

Kieran Galpin

Turns out you can still be an insufferable pick me with your mouth closed

People think this is the cunning reason Harriet went on The Traitors in the first place

Hebe Hancock

It’s all making sense

Bonnie Blue reveals sheer number of men she’s lined up in next challenge and it’s jaw dropping

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is ridiculous

Harriet from The Traitors has a really famous dad, and it explains a lot about her

Ellissa Bain

That’s why she’s so posh

rachel harriet traitors

Harriet dishes on where she stands now with Rachel after their fiery feud on The Traitors

Claudia Cox

Erm, I think Harriet has more beef with the other Faithfuls…