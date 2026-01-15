Yikes, people think Stephen made another HUGE mistake on The Traitors last night

2 hours ago

On last night’s episode of The Traitors, people think they spotted a massive slip-up from Stephen that might have just signed his death warrant in the game, even if the Faithfuls were too stunned to notice.

Wednesday night’s episode was easily one of the most gripping hours of TV we’ve had this year, revealing the fallout of that brutal encounter between the Traitors and Harriet.

The ‘slip-up’ you definitely missed

During a tense confrontation, Harriet, who we know is a literal crime novelist and former barrister (iconic), was busy tearing into Rachel. Stephen, clearly feeling the heat, cornered Harriet in the kitchen to try and play the “concerned bestie” role.

However, he might have played his hand a little too well. Stephen told her: “This morning at breakfast when you said ‘Look at who isn’t going for Rachel and who’s protecting her’… I’m not protecting her by saying that.”

The problem? Harriet didn’t say that at breakfast. She said it the night before, specifically to the Traitors at the confessional booth. By referencing a conversation that technically never happened in the eyes of a Faithful, Stephen essentially admitted he was in the room when Harriet was interrogating them.

It’s the second time Stephen has muddled his timelines, and we’re wondering how he’s still in the castle. At a previous roundtable, he accidentally let slip that he knew which players had been targeted before the news was even public.

Bizarrely, despite all the blunders, Stephen seems to be the luckiest man in Scotland. Harriet appeared completely blindsided by his identity on Uncloaked, meaning his slip-up went right over her head.

The episode ended on a massive cliffhanger. Stephen and Rachel have opted to murder instead of recruit, but they’ve narrowed their sights down to Adam, Jessie, and James.

Since Jessie and James both have shields, if they pick anyone other than Adam, the Traitors are going to have a very awkward breakfast tonight.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC