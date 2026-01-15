The Tab

Harriet’s super posh life outside The Traitors, and all the juicy books she’s written

She’s an ex-barrister and author

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Harriet was everyone’s favourite Faithful on The Traitors until she decided to go full force for Rachel in a move that can only be described as WTF?! After staying quiet and keeping her cards close to her chest for days, she decided to go all guns blazing on the Traitor, and everyone started calling her out for being “rude”. Love her or hate her, it was great telly, so here’s a look at her posh life outside the reality TV show.

Harriet from The Traitors used to be a barrister but is now an author

The 52-year-old was born in Edinburgh but now lives in a swanky North London townhouse with her husband Nathaniel, a big city trader, and their two children. Yeah, she’s minted.

Her dad is a really famous Lord too, and she comes from a really upper-class family. She studied English literature at Oxford University before going on to do a law course at City University and working as a criminal barrister for a whole decade.

After her son was born, she did a Master’s in creative writing and crime fiction at the University of East Anglia and got a book deal with the huge publisher Wildfire. Ever since then, she’s been a crime writer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harriet Tyce (@harriet_tyce)

Here are all the books she’s published, and what they’re about

Harriet has published four novels in total, with a fifth due to be released this year, and they’re all psychological thrillers. Her writing is very similar to Freida McFadden (the one who wrote the film The Housmaid that just came out).

The Faithful’s first published book, which is the most popular, is called Blood Orange. Released in 2019, it’s a psychological thriller about a criminal barrister called Alison who drinks heavily and is having an affair.

Her next book The Lies You Told is about a woman called Sadie who loves her daughter and will do anything to keep her safe. She’s suddenly left her husband, Andrew and fled the US for the UK, but can’t tell her little girl why.

She also has three more: A Lesson In Cruelty, and It Ends At Midnight, which are similar thrillers with big twists.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harriet Tyce (@harriet_tyce)

This is what she would’ve spent the prize money on

Harriet has been banished from The Traitors, but she said she would have donated the money to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, as she has “many dear friends” who have been affected by the disease. One of her best friends sadly died in 2021 from secondary breast cancer.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Was Rachel from The Traitors actually trained by the FBI to tell if people are lying?

Maz from The Traitors apologises after sharing shocking post about the Nazis

Yikes, people think Stephen made another HUGE mistake on The Traitors last night

Latest
the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED