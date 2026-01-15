Harriet’s super posh life outside The Traitors, and all the juicy books she’s written

3 hours ago

Harriet was everyone’s favourite Faithful on The Traitors until she decided to go full force for Rachel in a move that can only be described as WTF?! After staying quiet and keeping her cards close to her chest for days, she decided to go all guns blazing on the Traitor, and everyone started calling her out for being “rude”. Love her or hate her, it was great telly, so here’s a look at her posh life outside the reality TV show.

Harriet from The Traitors used to be a barrister but is now an author

The 52-year-old was born in Edinburgh but now lives in a swanky North London townhouse with her husband Nathaniel, a big city trader, and their two children. Yeah, she’s minted.

Her dad is a really famous Lord too, and she comes from a really upper-class family. She studied English literature at Oxford University before going on to do a law course at City University and working as a criminal barrister for a whole decade.

After her son was born, she did a Master’s in creative writing and crime fiction at the University of East Anglia and got a book deal with the huge publisher Wildfire. Ever since then, she’s been a crime writer.

Here are all the books she’s published, and what they’re about

Harriet has published four novels in total, with a fifth due to be released this year, and they’re all psychological thrillers. Her writing is very similar to Freida McFadden (the one who wrote the film The Housmaid that just came out).

The Faithful’s first published book, which is the most popular, is called Blood Orange. Released in 2019, it’s a psychological thriller about a criminal barrister called Alison who drinks heavily and is having an affair.

Her next book The Lies You Told is about a woman called Sadie who loves her daughter and will do anything to keep her safe. She’s suddenly left her husband, Andrew and fled the US for the UK, but can’t tell her little girl why.

She also has three more: A Lesson In Cruelty, and It Ends At Midnight, which are similar thrillers with big twists.

This is what she would’ve spent the prize money on

Harriet has been banished from The Traitors, but she said she would have donated the money to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, as she has “many dear friends” who have been affected by the disease. One of her best friends sadly died in 2021 from secondary breast cancer.

