Maz from The Traitors apologises after sharing shocking post about the Nazis

People have uncovered an old social media post where Maz from The Traitors compared Israel to Nazi Germany, and he has since deleted his Instagram profile and apologised.

Marzook Bana, better known as Maz on the 2026 series, commented on a Facebook in 2021 and compared an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank to what the Nazis did. The 59-year-old retired police officer from Preston has already left the show after becoming the third person to be murdered by the Traitors.

“Nazis all over again, the oppressed have become the oppressors! The Zionists have short memories of what Hitler did. Never again, they said!! The world’s political leaders should be ashamed of themselves of being subservient to ISRAEL!” he wrote. Under the same post, he added in another comment: “To criticise Israel’s behaviour towards the Palestinian people is not antisemitic.”

Maz has since apologised in a statement to Jewish News, saying: “I apologise for any offence my comments may have caused. It’s never been my intention to offend, marginalise or discriminate against any individual or group. I refute any allegations that I am antisemitic. My viewpoint has always been from a humanitarian perspective rather than a political one.”

The production company that produces The Traitors, Studio Lambert, said they were unaware, and the Facebook comments weren’t noticed during background checks.

“We employ reputable companies to conduct thorough background and social media checks as part of our due diligence, which we take extremely seriously,” the company said.

“The comments referenced in the article were made on third-party accounts rather than the individual’s own, so could not be identified through our checking process. We wish to be clear that political views play no part in participation, selection or decision-making within the game. And of course, the content of The Traitors is not political.”

The BBC also claimed that were “completely unaware” that the comments had been posted on social media, “due to the fact they were made on third-party accounts”. They made clear: “We do not agree with the views presented.”

Now, Maz appears to have deleted his Instagram, because his account says “profile isn’t available”.

