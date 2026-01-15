Was Rachel from The Traitors actually trained by the FBI to tell if people are lying?

Everyone assumed it was a tactical lie, but here’s the truth

In last night’s episode of The Traitors, contestant Rachel Duffy dropped a huge bombshell at the round table.

While trying to detract attention away from Harriet’s fierce (but accurate) accusations that she is a Traitor, Rachel revealed she received training from a former FBI agent in reading micro-expressions to find out if people are lying.

Rachel used this revelation to direct suspicions towards Jade, a Faithful PhD student at the University of Warwick, before successfully surviving another round table without banishment.

But the question on everyone’s lips is whether Rachel actually received FBI training, or if it was all just a clever ploy to make her accusations seem more credible.

Was Rachel actually trained by an FBI agent before coming on The Traitors?

People were quick to distrust Rachel’s confession, with one Reddit user commenting: “It did its job countering Harriet’s reveal well [enough] that Harriet got banished. She lied or exaggerated it, but it worked”.

Another said: “I just presumed it was a complete lie. A big gamble because it sounded like BS, but it paid off because they bought it”.

But, much to the surprise of sceptical viewers, Rachel actually did receive training from an FBI agent before entering The Traitors castle.

Before the first episode aired, Rachel shared the steps she took to prepare for The Traitors. This included taking online classes with a former FBI agent with a specialism in human behaviour.

She admitted before coming on the show: “I started to look at an ex-FBI agent who does online classes. So looking at micro-expressions and how to really read people. Even their swallow and their blink rate”.

As it so happened, Rachel was selected by Claudia on the first episode to be a Traitor, so her training wasn’t as needed as she originally thought it might be.

She also practiced her detective (and lying) skills while playing Mafia with her friends over the past 15 years.

She said: “My friends and family call me Monica from Friends” because of her competitive nature.

What does Rachel from The Traitors do for work?

Before starring on The Traitors, Rachel worked as head of communications in a marketing job.

However, what you might not know is that she specifically works in strategic communications, which is all about the art of persuasion.

So, while Rachel needed FBI training to tell when other people are lying, no such help was needed when it comes to manipulating the other contestants to believe her own fibs.

