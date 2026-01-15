A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

3 hours ago

We’re used to the Faithfuls on The Traitors being pretty useless. Yet in season four, the Traitors are acting just as daft. Maybe the Faithfuls will win be default? Or the prize fund will be split among the squirrels in the grounds? Here is a deservedly harsh ranking of the season four Traitors by their general incompetence.

4. Rachel – 3/10 incompetence

It is an objective fact that Rachel is the least useless Traitor in season four. Not only does she plot every plan in the turret, but her social skills are impeccable. She’s managed to get all the Faithfuls to adore her. I reckon that at this point she could do a jig on the round table with blood on her cloak and knives in her hands, singing ‘I’m a Traitor!’, and the Faithfuls would still believe she’s innocent and the Traitor is Jade.

3. Hugo – 7/10 incompetence

Erm, yes, I’m aware he only made it through one round table session. But I don’t think that was down to him. In every season of The Traitors, the Faithfuls have so little to go on that the slightest slip-up can spell your doom. If a player sneezed while Claudia Winkleman was talking, a Faithful would declare that sus, and within ten minutes the group would convince each other this person is a Traitor. The season four Faithfuls were just lucky that for once this year they piled onto the correct person.

2. Stephen – 8/10 incompetence

It’s worked out well that Rachel is a control freak, and Stephen is very controllable. I don’t think he’d have lasted five minutes if Rachel hadn’t been telling him what to do.

The man’s face is a constant meme. He’s lucky other Faithfuls keep messing up and drawing attention from his eyebrows.

1. Fiona – 100/10 incompetence

Fiona is one of the least competent Traitors ever, and I will die on this hill. For the first four episodes, she had such an easy ride. Nobody knew she was a Traitor, and nothing compelled her to “kill” publicly. Faithfuls had no way to tie her to the Traitors.

Then after just one day of being a proper Traitor, she makes the unbelievably daft decision to go after queen bee Rachel because… paranoia? Boredom? Insecurities leftover from secondary school? She had every advantage, then made every wrong choice. That’s peak incompetence.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC