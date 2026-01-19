From wild party animal to master liar: The chaotic life of The Traitors’ Rachel Duffy

4 hours ago

From FBI-style interrogation tactics to performing handstands in the loos at work awards, Rachel Duffy is officially the most chaotic (and iconic) villain we’ve ever seen on The Traitors.

While the nation is currently divided over her ruthless gameplay, there’s no denying that Rachel is absolutely running the show. She’s managed to murder her way toward the final, despite both Fiona and Harriet coming for her.

She’s a ‘party animal’ who once ate her birthday cake face-first

When she isn’t gaslighting her fellow contestants, Rachel is apparently the “life and soul” of Newry, Northern Ireland.

A communications director by day, her friends described her to the Daily Mail as a “party animal” with a serious love for shots and karaoke: “She is not afraid of being the centre of attention. She loves the craic and a giggle.”

Proving she’s the ultimate fun mum, for her 40th birthday, Rachel reportedly skipped the knife and fork and simply plonked her entire head into her birthday cake. She also once posted a photo of herself doing a handstand in the toilets at the Irish News Workplace & Employment Awards.

She literally had FBI training before the show

If you’re wondering how she’s keeping such a straight face while betraying everyone she knows, it’s because she’s basically a professional. Rachel revealed to the group that she underwent four months of FBI training before filming began.

She specifically studied “the beauty of micro-expressions” and the “ability to lie”. While Fiona and Harriet have been trying their best to crack her, Rachel is proving impossible to break. She came for the six-figure prize, and she’s used actual federal tactics to get it.

Her motivation for winning is actually heartbreaking

Despite the “smug” labels from some people, Rachel’s reason for being so cutthroat is incredibly sweet. She wants to win the money for her mother, Anne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in her 40s and now lives with dementia.

In a move that will make you forgive every backstab, Rachel shared that she wants to use the winnings to create memories with her mum and her three kids. Her family is clearly obsessed with her success, too, her mum even has a T-shirt that says “My daughter’s a traitor”.

Rachel also lost her beloved father, Raymond Mullen, in 2016 when he was just 67. Her Facebook profile picture is a photograph of him walking her up the aisle on her wedding day. The pair were exceptionally close, and she was devastated when he died.

She lied to her entire city to film the show

Rachel’s brother, Darren Mullen, is the former manager of Newry City AFC, meaning the family are local legends. To keep her stint on the show a secret, Rachel told everyone in Newry she was heading to England for a work trip.

In reality, she was tucked away in the Highlands, channeling her inner assassin. Now, the whole city has reportedly been gathering in local venues to watch her in action.

Love her or hate her, she’s a brilliant Traitor.

