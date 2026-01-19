Jessie from The Traitors reveals her real connection to Jack after getting murdered

4 hours ago

Ever since this series of The Traitors started, people have been convinced that Jessie and Jack are a secret pair, and she’s finally broken her silence after getting murdered.

It’s one part of the viral family tree theory, which has The Traitors watchers convinced that every person on the reality TV show is related to as least one other player in real life.

People were sure that Jessie and Jack were dating, friends or even siblings, after she cosily jumped into his arms in one of the challenges. He then said he “couldn’t be more proud” of her, as if he already knew her on a deeper level.

So, what’s going on?! Well, sadly… nothing. Jessie has broken her silence on the theory, and it turns out, they just became good friends on the show, and there’s no secret relationship there.

On The Traitors: Uncloaked, Ed Gamble told her: “This series we’ve had quite a few secret relationships, there is some chatter that you’re in a secret relationship with someone in the castle. I don’t know if you’ve heard this. People are suggesting that either you’re in a relationship with Jack or Jack is your brother.”

“Well, you never know these days. We are not in a relationship, and we are not related. Just to clear that up,” Jessie replied. That family tree theory is slowly getting debunked.

Another theory has also been circling that Jessie and James are a secret pair after she was cuddling up to him at breakfast, and people noticed they were always using words like “our” and “us”.

“Our game rests on this moment, do you know what I mean?” James told Jessie after The Traitors murdered Adam, hinting they were playing the game together.

Jessie hasn’t spoken out about the James rumours, but I think we can assume they’re fake too. Honestly, I think she’s just a friendly, touchy person, and she clearly made some great friends in the castle.

Speaking on TikTok after getting murdered, she said: “It is the best game ever. This is the most incredible experience I have ever had. The whole cast, honestly they are the best people I have ever ever met.

“Even though I might be out of the game, I still feel like I have won. My whole purpose of doing this wasn’t ever to win. I mean I wouldn’t have turned down the money. But it was never to win. My whole purpose was to help raise awareness on stammering, and I believe that I have done that.”

@jessierouxhair What a JOURNEY 🎭🦚🏰🗡️ Thank you to everyone who supported me through this game. Little young Jessie would never believe this was possible, yet here we are. Being able to raise awareness for stammering and represent my community means more than any prize money ever could. Playing such a fun game alongside such an incredible cast was an absolute honour; I love the entire cast so much. Thank you to everyone at Studio Lambert and the BBC for taking such good care of me. I am forever grateful. I hope my experience proves that no matter who you are or where you come from, you are CAPABLE. Never run away from being different…run STRAIGHT AT IT. Lots of love, my faithful friends. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon 💛💛 #traitors #thetraitors #faithful #hull #jessieroux @BBC @BBC Sounds @no1salon|educators.kjm ♬ original sound – Jessie Roux

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC