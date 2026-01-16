The Tab

The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

It gives away a LOT

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Series four of The Traitors has been a total car crash for the villains, as their body language has betrayed them.

We’ve watched the Traitors crumble in real-time: First, Hugo’s breakfast table slip saw him unmasked, and then Fiona basically committed social suicide by trying, and failing, to throw her own teammate under the bus.

BBC

While Stephen is currently sweating under the spotlight thanks to Jessie’s spot-on suspicions, there is one person moving through the castle like a ghost: Rachel.

Despite Harriet’s best efforts to clock her, Rachel has managed to maintain an iron grip on the group. According to body language pro Darren Stanton (speaking for Betfair Casino), it’s because she’s a master of the “dark arts” psychology.

How she’s hacking the Faithfuls’ brains

According to Darren, Rachel isn’t just lucky; she’s using specific physical “hacks” to make everyone feel safe around her. This isn’t entirely surprising, given she’s been FBI trained in micro-expressions.

By using open-handed gestures, what Darren calls “honesty palms”, she’s subconsciously signaling that she isn’t hiding a weapon (or a lie).

BBC

She’s also utilising the power of the uncrossed limb. Most people get defensive when accused, crossing their arms or ankles. Rachel stays completely “open”, which the brain interprets as innocence.

As well as this, she hits the “Goldilocks zone” of eye contact, long enough to seem sincere, but short enough to avoid being a total creep. Darren points out that while eye contact and a smile is the easiest emotion to fake, Rachel’s “engaged face” makes her look like the most trustworthy person in the room.

“A serious contender”

Darren claims that Rachel’s ability to “suppress her emotions” is what sets her apart from the chaotic Traitors we’ve seen so far. She’s actively planting seeds of doubt about others while keeping her own slate clean.

BBCA

“She’s very manipulative,” Darren explains. “Rachel adopts this gesture which I call dark art body language… she has navigated herself through the process so far by being a serious contender to win.”

With only four episodes left on the clock, Rachel is officially the one to watch. If the Traitors manage to recruit Matthew into the fold, the Faithful don’t stand a chance.

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

Hebe Hancock

It gives away a LOT

Henry and his fiancée OnlyFans creator Annie Knight

My fiancée sleeps with hundreds of men at a time for OnlyFans, but I think it’s very professional

Hayley Soen

Henry said despite Annie sleeping with other men for work, she is ‘fiercely loyal’

The hilarious reason these six The Traitors cast members look unbelievably familiar

Ellissa Bain

This is where you’ve seen them before

Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting scary

Heated

Pucking hot: All of Heated Rivalry’s spicy scenes, ranked by how much you’ll need a cold shower

Kieran Galpin

And the exact time stamps, because we’re good like that

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Hebe Hancock

Apparently there was a lot cut

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

Hayley Soen

It’s been over seven years for some

