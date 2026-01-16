The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

3 hours ago

Series four of The Traitors has been a total car crash for the villains, as their body language has betrayed them.

We’ve watched the Traitors crumble in real-time: First, Hugo’s breakfast table slip saw him unmasked, and then Fiona basically committed social suicide by trying, and failing, to throw her own teammate under the bus.

While Stephen is currently sweating under the spotlight thanks to Jessie’s spot-on suspicions, there is one person moving through the castle like a ghost: Rachel.

Despite Harriet’s best efforts to clock her, Rachel has managed to maintain an iron grip on the group. According to body language pro Darren Stanton (speaking for Betfair Casino), it’s because she’s a master of the “dark arts” psychology.

How she’s hacking the Faithfuls’ brains

According to Darren, Rachel isn’t just lucky; she’s using specific physical “hacks” to make everyone feel safe around her. This isn’t entirely surprising, given she’s been FBI trained in micro-expressions.

By using open-handed gestures, what Darren calls “honesty palms”, she’s subconsciously signaling that she isn’t hiding a weapon (or a lie).

She’s also utilising the power of the uncrossed limb. Most people get defensive when accused, crossing their arms or ankles. Rachel stays completely “open”, which the brain interprets as innocence.

As well as this, she hits the “Goldilocks zone” of eye contact, long enough to seem sincere, but short enough to avoid being a total creep. Darren points out that while eye contact and a smile is the easiest emotion to fake, Rachel’s “engaged face” makes her look like the most trustworthy person in the room.

“A serious contender”

Darren claims that Rachel’s ability to “suppress her emotions” is what sets her apart from the chaotic Traitors we’ve seen so far. She’s actively planting seeds of doubt about others while keeping her own slate clean.

“She’s very manipulative,” Darren explains. “Rachel adopts this gesture which I call dark art body language… she has navigated herself through the process so far by being a serious contender to win.”

With only four episodes left on the clock, Rachel is officially the one to watch. If the Traitors manage to recruit Matthew into the fold, the Faithful don’t stand a chance.

Featured image via BBC