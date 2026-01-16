The Tab

The hilarious reason these six The Traitors cast members look unbelievably familiar

This is where you’ve seen them before

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

This year, people are saying the cast of The Traitors all look really familiar. They have that “I’ve seen you somewhere before” kind of look about them, but you can’t quite put your finger on where. No, they haven’t been in any other TV shows you’ve watched, the 2026 cast just have the craziest celebrity look-alikes you’ve ever seen. Whether the show did it on purpose or by accident, it’s absolutely brilliant. So, here are all the best Traitors celeb doppelgängers everyone’s going absolutely crazy for.

All the wildest The Traitors 2026 look-alikes I can’t get over

Fiona is giving Pam from Gavin and Stacey energy. The Welsh version. Honestly, it’s a massive compliment because Pam is an absolute national treasure. So is Fiona tbh.

Credit: BBC

People were racking their brains trying to work out where they’d seen Amanda before. Turns out, she’s just the female version of Ted Hastings from Line of Duty. She is a police detective after all.

Credit: BBC

Everyone was saying Rachel looked like a minion in that yellow top and denim dungarees, but you can’t tell me she’s not Gru’s wife Lucy from Despicable Me as a human. They look so similar.

Credit: BBC

Sam is the spitting image of The Traitors’ very own Ed Gamble, who presents Uncloaked. They have the same hair, the same face and even the same cheek dimples. Are they secretly brothers?!

Credit: BBC

This one’s crazy too. Hugo, who was caught as a Traitor in 0.0001 seconds, has an uncanny resemblance to actor Hugh Bonneville. I can’t get over it.

Credit: BBC

And last but not least, James is definitely giving David Tennant. The hair is a bit different, but their face and mannerisms are so the same. It’s the eyes for me.

Credit: BBC

Featured image credit: BBC

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

Hebe Hancock

It gives away a LOT

Henry and his fiancée OnlyFans creator Annie Knight

My fiancée sleeps with hundreds of men at a time for OnlyFans, but I think it’s very professional

Hayley Soen

Henry said despite Annie sleeping with other men for work, she is ‘fiercely loyal’

The hilarious reason these six The Traitors cast members look unbelievably familiar

Ellissa Bain

This is where you’ve seen them before

Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting scary

Heated

Pucking hot: All of Heated Rivalry’s spicy scenes, ranked by how much you’ll need a cold shower

Kieran Galpin

And the exact time stamps, because we’re good like that

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Hebe Hancock

Apparently there was a lot cut

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

Hayley Soen

It’s been over seven years for some

