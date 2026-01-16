The hilarious reason these six The Traitors cast members look unbelievably familiar

This is where you’ve seen them before

This year, people are saying the cast of The Traitors all look really familiar. They have that “I’ve seen you somewhere before” kind of look about them, but you can’t quite put your finger on where. No, they haven’t been in any other TV shows you’ve watched, the 2026 cast just have the craziest celebrity look-alikes you’ve ever seen. Whether the show did it on purpose or by accident, it’s absolutely brilliant. So, here are all the best Traitors celeb doppelgängers everyone’s going absolutely crazy for.

All the wildest The Traitors 2026 look-alikes I can’t get over

Fiona is giving Pam from Gavin and Stacey energy. The Welsh version. Honestly, it’s a massive compliment because Pam is an absolute national treasure. So is Fiona tbh.

People were racking their brains trying to work out where they’d seen Amanda before. Turns out, she’s just the female version of Ted Hastings from Line of Duty. She is a police detective after all.

Everyone was saying Rachel looked like a minion in that yellow top and denim dungarees, but you can’t tell me she’s not Gru’s wife Lucy from Despicable Me as a human. They look so similar.

Sam is the spitting image of The Traitors’ very own Ed Gamble, who presents Uncloaked. They have the same hair, the same face and even the same cheek dimples. Are they secretly brothers?!

This one’s crazy too. Hugo, who was caught as a Traitor in 0.0001 seconds, has an uncanny resemblance to actor Hugh Bonneville. I can’t get over it.

And last but not least, James is definitely giving David Tennant. The hair is a bit different, but their face and mannerisms are so the same. It’s the eyes for me.

