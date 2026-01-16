The Tab

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Apparently there was a lot cut

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The Traitors icon Harriet Tyce has finally spoken out about the moment she lost her cool with Roxy, admitting she feels “ashamed” of the outburst that ultimately sealed her fate in the castle.

In a kamikaze move that saw her banished during Wednesday night’s episode, the barrister-turned-author found herself at the center of the drama after shouting at Roxy during a heated breakfast exchange. Speaking to Metro, Harriet confessed that watching the footage back has been a struggle.

BBC

‘I’m not proud of it at all’

While we saw Harriet lash out in an attempt to expose Traitor Rachel, the reality of seeing it on screen was a “hard watch” for the writer.

“Unfortunately, and I’m not proud of it at all, I did lose my temper and I really wish I hadn’t,” Harriet admitted. “We’ve met up, we’ve spoken to each other. I messaged Roxy again watching it last night saying, ‘God, this is awful. I’m so sorry… that I shouted.’ I was so deep in the game.

“She said she was deep in the game, too, and it was a hard watch for her… I was definitely worse, don’t get me wrong, but there was a lot of emotion going on there and you don’t really want to show that level of raw emotion on television to the nation.”

The roundtable ‘edit’ we didn’t see

One of the biggest questions people had was why Harriet didn’t mention Fiona during her final stand against Rachel. As a crime thriller writer, people expected a more forensic take-down, but Harriet suggests we didn’t see the full story.

Implying that producers cut her argument down for time, she said: “I’m not responsible for the edits. All I can say is that Rachel makes reference in different points to the fact that it was a long speech. So you can put your own sums together.”

Harriet also touched on her brief flirtation with the dark side, describing her meeting with the Traitors as a “poisoned chalice” that doomed her game. Despite the internet’s many theories on how she could have played it better, Harriet admits she simply ran out of time to be clever.

BBC

“The internet is awash with clever questions that I should have asked, but I didn’t have very long to think about it,” she confessed. “It was just doomed.”

Ultimately, Harriet says the “smoke and mirrors” game became too much for her personal integrity, admitting that blowing up her own game was almost a relief. “It got me out of a situation I was finding increasingly difficult,” she said.

The Tab has reached out to the BBC for comment.

