Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

2 hours ago

Jade wore another fabulous cardigan on The Traitors, and this one is actually somewhat affordable! *Jazz hands*.

The PhD student Jade Scott went viral for her colourful cardigan and matching eye shadow. Fans of The Traitors and of knitwear were gushing over the look. They were less excited when they found this cardigan costs a whopping £420 (plus £6 delivery). This week on The Traitors, Jade slayed in another cardigan. It’s much less likely to bankrupt you.

Jade’s latest cardigan is also chunky knit. It’s a very sophisticated bluish grey.

jade needs the prize money to buy more wonderful cardigans #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/UEyh2c8sxl — char (@storysonstage) January 15, 2026

Although Jade hasn’t publicly announced the origins of her cardigan, it appears to be the Blueberry Pie Hugs and Kisses Cardigan from Kiwi and Co. The garment is made from acrylic, is only available in one size, and required handwashing at 30°C.

This cardigan costs £69.99. I’m afraid it wouldn’t qualify for free shopping.That’s not cheap, but it’s way more affordable than the £420 one.

Tragically, it’s out of stock right now. But you can still buy the same cardigan in plenty of other colours, or get the pink and green one from ASOS. You can even acquire a teddy wearing a miniature version of it for £24.99.