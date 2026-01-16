Revealed: Here’s what that secret second scroll on The Traitors *actually* contains

4 hours ago

This week, everyone’s been freaking out over that secret second scroll that’s been spotted on The Traitors. People were convinced it meant another massive twist was coming, but what it really contains has finally been revealed.

If you missed this whole saga, here’s what’s going on. On The Traitors: Uncloaked, the contestants who have been banished and murdered that night always open a scroll that reveals who the Traitors are. It’s a massive moment and their reactions always go viral on social media.

People noticed that there’s always another scroll sitting beside the contestants. It looks the same, closed with a red wax seal, but we don’t see them open the second bit of paper on Uncloaked. So, this got everyone thinking there must be another huge twist coming that will be revealed later in the series.

So many things as yet unexplained in #TheTraitorsUK. Not least the significance of the mysterious 2nd envelope when the Traitors are revealed to the banished and murdered players after they leave the game. More twists incoming #TraitorsUncloaked #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/6tHhNXZxJr — Tim Booth (@timbooth66) January 14, 2026

However, The Sun has now revealed that the second scroll actually just reveals the secret family connections to the other players. AKA Judy and Roxy being mum and daughter, and Ross and Ellie being partners. The other contestants have no idea, so they use a second scroll to tell them.

The family connection reactions don’t make the edit, which is why the second scroll is sometimes just sitting on the table next to them. Maybe they’ll show them all in the final Uncloaked of the series.

People online worked this out online too, with one person writing: “It’s just gonna be a summary of the secret pairs. That’s how they revealed it on Traitors Canada.”

There HAS to be a big twist coming up on The Traitors, because what is in that second scroll? Surely that’s not going to be just “Roxy and Judy are Mum and daughter” and “Ross and Ellie are dating”. #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/4H7bjTMyTm — Wando (@Wandoful) January 14, 2026

“Pretty sure it’s just the connections but I doubt any of them really care because it didn’t impact the game, so it would be dull to show lol,” someone else said.

Some think the scroll contains even more secret connections we don’t know about yet. People are still convinced that more contestants on the show are secretly related, like Jessie and James. The theory has been circling social media ever since they showed that now-famous family tree photo. We’ll have to wait and see.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC