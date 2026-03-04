KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

31 mins ago

The annual King’s College London Student Union (KCLSU) elections give students the chance to raise concerns and implement change on behalf of the student body.

These elections not only select students for KCLSU posts, but committee members across 400 student groups, including sports, media and social groups.

Representing over 42,000 students across campuses, students can run for KCLSU roles including: President, Vice President (VP) for Activities & Development, VP for Welfare and Community, VPs for Education (Health and Arts & Sciences), and VP for Post-Graduates.

The students who are successful in these positions will sit in sub-committee meetings, be the principal contacts for senior King’s staff and be the face of KCLSU, helping the union to run smoothly and to support their student cohort.

KCLSU also supports students with financial advice and helping to manage student groups effectively.

However, turnout for the elections has consistently been low. In the 2025 Presidential Election, only 10.1 per cent of the student population voted, with 4,143 votes cast out of a total of 40,870 students. For the position of VP Activities and Development, turnout was 6.5 per cent while VP Education was 6.1 per cent, according to Roar News.

But you may still be wondering, “Why should I care?” Here are some of the most important reasons as to why you should get involved in the KCLSU elections.

Your valuable opinions can be heard

If you have any opinion whatsoever on how things like mental health support, King’s Affordable Accommodation Scheme, sustainability practices, or funding divestment should be handling, then it is certainly in your best interest to get involved in KCLSU elections.

Those getting elected will soon play a vital role in advocating for or against policies that pertain to critical issues like these and so many more, which may affect you and your experience at King’s.

So, whether you’re running for a leadership position or just casting a ballot, remember that your participation in KCLSU elections is key to procuring the changes and initiatives you’d like to see come to life throughout the university.

Student groups can continue into the next academic year

KCLSU bye-laws state that each student group must have at least two committee members, which are President and Treasurer. So, societies need their members to vote in these elections to validate their status as a society for the upcoming academic year.

If you want to continue participating in your favourite student group, then it is absolutely vital that you cast your vote for student group positions.

You can bridge the gap between students and staff

The KCLSU positions can help bridge the gap between the student cohort and the staff who run our university. By casting your vote in the KCLSU elections, your selected student representatives will be able to communicate all student issues to staff, and be able to provide opinions and complains to those who will be able to do something about it.

This makes our university feel more like a community, and a safer space to share opinions and voice concerns.

As a voter, you have the means to be actively involved in the endeavours beyond the halls of the university. Just like any general or local election, the KCLSU gives students the opportunity to shape policies that impact us and our university lives directly.

Voting is now open and closes on the 5th of March, with polling stations available on campus between 10am and 4pm, and online voting opening every evening from 8pm to 8am.

