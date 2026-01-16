The Tab
Good lord, Stephen’s jumpsuit on The Traitors is way more expensive than you’d expect

Well, if it’s good enough for Harry Styles…

The internet can’t get enough of the jumpsuit Stephen wore on The Traitors this week. He looks like an extra in a space-themed ABBA music video, in the best possible way. We’ve figured out where Stephen acquired his jumpsuit for The Traitors. I’m afraid it’s way spennier than you might have guessed.

Stephen’s outfit in season four episode eight of The Traitors is a pale blue all-in-one, with orange, green and navy panels. It comes with a navy belt.

He’s even more vibrant than the kitchen
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Stephen hasn’t publicly announced where he got this jumpsuit from, but it’s pretty distinctive. It appears to be from Palomo Spain’s Tiburón collection from spring 2022.

The garment was also available in a black and white version. Harry Styles wore a customised version of this one for his gig at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in 2022. Really.

Palomo Spain is a designer label. The site says it specialises in “genderless fashion”. The outfits tend to be very colourful, and very cool. Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora and Olly Alexander have all worn Palomo Spain clothes over the years.

Stephen seems to have owned this jumpsuit since at least December 2024.

I’m afraid it’s not clear precisely how much Stephen’s jumpsuit used to cost. It’s not up for sale on the internet anymore. Sorry. It’s likely to have been pretty spenny, though. Another Palomo ensemble worn by Harry Styles on-stage in 2018 cost €990 (£858). The trousers for sale on Palomo’s site right now cost between €491.74 (£426.18) and €1.152.89 (£999.28) and the tops range from €326.45 (£282.95) to €657.02 (£569.47). But hey, there’s a sale on!

Well, even if Stephen doesn’t win the prize pot in The Traitors, he still wins at having the best taste in clothes.

Featured image credit: BBC

