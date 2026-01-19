The Traitors 2026 contestant announces she’s pregnant, just months after filming ended

5 hours ago

Congratulations are in order because Roxy from The Traitors 2026 has announced she’s pregnant, just seven months after the series was filmed in Scotland in June.

It was actually her adoptive mum Judy, who was also on The Traitors but banished at the first Round Table, who dropped the major announcement during an appearance on This Morning.

She shocked hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard when she dropped the massive bombshell live on air, saying: “Can I just say? Roxy’s having a baby! [I’ll be grandma for the] 12th time. It’s due 12th June.”

If she’s due in June, that means Roxy will be about four months pregnant right now. So, she must have found out not long after filming finished. This will be Judy’s 12th grandchild!

After her mum shared the news, the 32-year-old confirmed the pregnancy by posting a picture of her growing bump on Instagram. In the caption, she put two white heart emojis.

Only one of the Traitors cast members has commented on the post, Harriett, who said: “Gorgeous you and bump 😍😍😍.”

The most adorable part is, Roxy actually spoke about wanting to start a family before she went on The Traitors, when asked what she’d spend the prize money on.

“I’ve got a big family. I would love to take all of those guys away and just do something nice as a family unit. I’d also use the money to start a family with my boyfriend,” she said.

Roxy was adopted at six years old. Judy gushed about her daughter: “I just wanted Roxy to shine and she is shining. She can hold her own, she’s a very strong lady and I’m just so proud of her.”

With only three episodes left, Roxy has made it to the final week of The Traitors. I can’t see her beating Rachel, but we’ll have to wait and see.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC