Precisely where all Jade’s cardigans on The Traitors are from, and how expensive they are

While the Traitors slay Faithfuls, Jade is slaying the looks. The internet is officially obsessed with her fabulous cardigan collection. We’ve tracked down exactly where all Jade’s cardigans on The Traitors are from. Warning: some are way more expensive than you’d think.

The grey cardigan

Jade Scott wore this one during the day in episode eight of The Traitors. It might still look familiar even if you haven’t caught up with last week, as she wore it while filming interviews that were shown in other episodes, too.

This is the Blueberry Pie Hugs and Kisses Cardigan from Kiwi and Co. The garment is made from acrylic, is only available in one size, and must be handwashed.

The garment costs £69.99 (plus, you’ll have to pay for shipping). It’s out of stock right now, but is available to pre-order. So, you could still get your hands on one pretty soon.

The cherry cardigan

In episode nine, Jade blessed us with her quirkiest cardigan yet. She matched her eyeshadow to the colours of her clothes again. Impressive stuff.

Jade’s cherry cardigan seems to be the House of Sunny Cherry Tripper Knit Cardigan. It originally cost £146. I’m afraid it’s now sold out pretty much everywhere. You can still peruse House of Sunny‘s sale for some similarly quirky knitwear, though.

The rainbow cardigan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Scott (@jadiethscott)

TikTok fell in love with this colourful chunky knit cardigan. You might love it a bit less once you’ve seen the price tag, though. It’s easily the most expensive of all the cardigans Jade has worn in the Traitors castle. This is the Colourful Colossal Knit Cardigan Jacket from Hope Macaulay, and it costs a whopping £420. You might end up spending £436, though, if you pay for shipping and the special comb needed to care for it. The high cost is because the cardigan was handmade in Northern Ireland from Corriedale wool.

Charlotte Church wore a £370 cardigan from the same place on The Celebrity Traitors.

Featured image credit: BBC