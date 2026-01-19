The Tab
the traitors jade scott cardigans

Precisely where all Jade’s cardigans on The Traitors are from, and how expensive they are

Erm, one costs £420

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

While the Traitors slay Faithfuls, Jade is slaying the looks. The internet is officially obsessed with her fabulous cardigan collection. We’ve tracked down exactly where all Jade’s cardigans on The Traitors are from. Warning: some are way more expensive than you’d think.

The grey cardigan

traitors jade grey cardigan

Ta-da
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Jade Scott wore this one during the day in episode eight of The Traitors. It might still look familiar even if you haven’t caught up with last week, as she wore it while filming interviews that were shown in other episodes, too.

This is the Blueberry Pie Hugs and Kisses Cardigan from Kiwi and Co. The garment is made from acrylic, is only available in one size, and must be handwashed.

The garment costs £69.99 (plus, you’ll have to pay for shipping). It’s out of stock right now, but is available to pre-order. So, you could still get your hands on one pretty soon.

jade grey cardigan

The back
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The cherry cardigan

In episode nine, Jade blessed us with her quirkiest cardigan yet. She matched her eyeshadow to the colours of her clothes again. Impressive stuff.

cherry cardigan

The colours even co-ordinate with the castle
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Jade’s cherry cardigan seems to be the House of Sunny Cherry Tripper Knit Cardigan. It originally cost £146. I’m afraid it’s now sold out pretty much everywhere. You can still peruse House of Sunny‘s sale for some similarly quirky knitwear, though.

The rainbow cardigan

Most Read

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jade Scott (@jadiethscott)

TikTok fell in love with this colourful chunky knit cardigan. You might love it a bit less once you’ve seen the price tag, though. It’s easily the most expensive of all the cardigans Jade has worn in the Traitors castle. This is the Colourful Colossal Knit Cardigan Jacket from Hope Macaulay, and it costs a whopping £420. You might end up spending £436, though, if you pay for shipping and the special comb needed to care for it. The high cost is because the cardigan was handmade in Northern Ireland from Corriedale wool.

Charlotte Church wore a £370 cardigan from the same place on The Celebrity Traitors.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Fashion Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Inside the devastating family tragedy The Traitors’ Jade Scott faced as a teen

Jessie from The Traitors reveals her real connection to Jack after getting murdered

the traitors season four stephen in jumpsuit

Good lord, Stephen’s jumpsuit on The Traitors is way more expensive than you’d expect

Latest
Join The Tab Edinburgh

The Tab Edinburgh is looking for new writers – here’s why 2026 is your year to join us

Jamie Calder

No experience needed, just good vibes and a passion for gossip x

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Is Connor Storrie dating his Heated Rivalry co-star? François Arnaud has finally spoken out

Kieran Galpin

Guys, is it hot in here?

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Ellissa Bain

Is your city on there?

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

Join The Tab Edinburgh

The Tab Edinburgh is looking for new writers – here’s why 2026 is your year to join us

Jamie Calder

No experience needed, just good vibes and a passion for gossip x

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Is Connor Storrie dating his Heated Rivalry co-star? François Arnaud has finally spoken out

Kieran Galpin

Guys, is it hot in here?

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Ellissa Bain

Is your city on there?

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’