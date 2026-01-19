The Tab

Inside the devastating family tragedy The Traitors’ Jade Scott faced as a teen

She suffered a huge loss

While she’s currently busy dodging banishments on The Traitors, PhD student Jade Scott has opened up about a devastating family tragedy.

During a recent dinner party hosted for the final eight players, the 26-year-old student revealed the heartbreaking reason she is so determined to win the prize fund: To finally have a place of her own after losing her mother and sister.

‘I had to rebuild myself’

Jade, who is currently conducting research into women’s health at Warwick University, shared that her parents divorced when she was seven, leading to her mother, Maggie Fung, moving back to Hong Kong.

“She had a kid, and then in 2018, they were both found dead,” Jade told her fellow contestants. “I’ve had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards, and I’m proud of myself for getting this far. I’d just like somewhere I can call my own.”

She admitted that the trauma has affected how she comes across to others, explaining: “It takes me time to let people in because it takes me a minute to get comfortable. I think it comes across as standoffish at first.”

The tragedy in Hong Kong

The full details of the tragedy are harrowing. In August 2018, Jade’s mother, Maggie (44), and her seven-year-old half-sister were found dead in their apartment in the Tai Kok Tsui district of Hong Kong.

Reports at the time, obtained by The Daily Mail, revealed that firefighters discovered the pair unconscious in one another’s arms on a bed, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found a suicide note in the apartment.

It was later confirmed as a murder-suicide; Ms. Fung had recently split from her partner and was reportedly overwhelmed by the situation.

Jade also has a dainty tattoo of Ginkgo leaves on her arm, a symbol often used to represent longevity or overcoming adversity, which is understood to be a tribute to them.

Life after the tragedy

Alongside her PhD candidacy, she is in a relationship with Sam Brown Light, the founder of FEM, a nutrition brand for women.

Her story even touched the hardened hearts of the Traitors. After the dinner, Rachel admitted: “As a Traitor listening to people pour their hearts out at that table, it is hard to make your next decision knowing what people have gone through.”

Jade is still going strong in series four, though she’s currently fighting for her life as a Faithful. She narrowly escaped banishment in the latest episode, which saw Ellie sent packing instead.

Latest

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ sex jokes on SNL

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

It’s not just the cast, here’s why numerous Love Is Blind crew members have also sued the show

Hayley Soen

They were successful

Vile details Ruby Franke admitted to in court as Netflix doc reveals harrowing footage

Hebe Hancock

She believed her children were ‘evil and possessed’

A *very* spicy scene from the Heated Rivalry book was cut from the show, and I’m grieving

Claudia Cox

We could’ve had even more cottage content

