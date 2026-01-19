Inside the devastating family tragedy The Traitors’ Jade Scott faced as a teen

4 hours ago

While she’s currently busy dodging banishments on The Traitors, PhD student Jade Scott has opened up about a devastating family tragedy.

During a recent dinner party hosted for the final eight players, the 26-year-old student revealed the heartbreaking reason she is so determined to win the prize fund: To finally have a place of her own after losing her mother and sister.

‘I had to rebuild myself’

Jade, who is currently conducting research into women’s health at Warwick University, shared that her parents divorced when she was seven, leading to her mother, Maggie Fung, moving back to Hong Kong.

“She had a kid, and then in 2018, they were both found dead,” Jade told her fellow contestants. “I’ve had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards, and I’m proud of myself for getting this far. I’d just like somewhere I can call my own.”

She admitted that the trauma has affected how she comes across to others, explaining: “It takes me time to let people in because it takes me a minute to get comfortable. I think it comes across as standoffish at first.”

The tragedy in Hong Kong

The full details of the tragedy are harrowing. In August 2018, Jade’s mother, Maggie (44), and her seven-year-old half-sister were found dead in their apartment in the Tai Kok Tsui district of Hong Kong.

Reports at the time, obtained by The Daily Mail, revealed that firefighters discovered the pair unconscious in one another’s arms on a bed, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found a suicide note in the apartment.

It was later confirmed as a murder-suicide; Ms. Fung had recently split from her partner and was reportedly overwhelmed by the situation.

Jade also has a dainty tattoo of Ginkgo leaves on her arm, a symbol often used to represent longevity or overcoming adversity, which is understood to be a tribute to them.

Life after the tragedy

Alongside her PhD candidacy, she is in a relationship with Sam Brown Light, the founder of FEM, a nutrition brand for women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Scott (@jadiethscott)





Her story even touched the hardened hearts of the Traitors. After the dinner, Rachel admitted: “As a Traitor listening to people pour their hearts out at that table, it is hard to make your next decision knowing what people have gone through.”

Jade is still going strong in series four, though she’s currently fighting for her life as a Faithful. She narrowly escaped banishment in the latest episode, which saw Ellie sent packing instead.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC, Instagram