Do banished contestants on The Traitors know the winner before the final gets released?

One eliminated Traitors star said they are ‘glued to the television’

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

As the final episode of series four of The Traitors draws nearer, everyone is speculating about who will be the lucky winner that takes the prize money home in 2026. 

While some have deemed Rachel “the best traitor in history”, others have suggested Jade’s unconventional tactics could bag the win.

But what you might not realise is that it’s not just the public who have been left in the dark about the final result, but most of The Traitors contestants too. 

Which 2026 Traitors contestants already know the final result?

Hugo Rachel The Traitors

via BBC

Since the producers of The Traitors can’t risk letting the winners get leaked early, even banished contestants aren’t allowed to know the final result. 

Out of 22 original players, only those who make it to the final will find out the result, 

In an interview with Downing College, Cambridge, the banished Traitor and Cambridge alumnus Hugo Lodge was asked whether he knows the winner yet, or if he will be “watching eagerly” like the rest of us.

In response to this question, Hugo revealed that he too is “glued to the television” as banished Traitors contestants “do not know the result”.

Who do the banished Traitors 2026 contestants think will win the show?

Ellie The Traitors

via BBC

Despite getting thrown under the bus by fellow Traitor Stephen, Hugo revealed: “I am still very much ‘Team Traitor’ and hope they go on to win. I think that Rachel is currently in a very strong position and I am looking forward to seeing what happens”. 

Meanwhile Ellie Buckley, a former Faithful, said: ‘I think it’s going to be a Traitors victory. Rachel is an incredibly strong player, but Stephen also – now, Jessie has been murdered – I don’t think anyone else is really going to go for him. I think he might have got away with that one”.

Yet, despite numerous votes of confidence from banished contestants, Traitor Rachel Duffy has been under fire after attracting the suspicions of Faithful contestant Faraaz in last night’s episode.

 But does Rachel have what it takes to win the show anyway? It’s not long before we’ll know for sure.

Featured image via BBC

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

Hebe Hancock

I wish we’d seen it play out

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Ellissa Bain

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

Lancaster University career panels: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

A series of panels is coming to Lancaster University, giving students the opportunity to gain exclusive knowledge from industry professionals

