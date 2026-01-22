Do banished contestants on The Traitors know the winner before the final gets released?

One eliminated Traitors star said they are ‘glued to the television’

3 hours ago

As the final episode of series four of The Traitors draws nearer, everyone is speculating about who will be the lucky winner that takes the prize money home in 2026.

While some have deemed Rachel “the best traitor in history”, others have suggested Jade’s unconventional tactics could bag the win.

But what you might not realise is that it’s not just the public who have been left in the dark about the final result, but most of The Traitors contestants too.

Which 2026 Traitors contestants already know the final result?

Since the producers of The Traitors can’t risk letting the winners get leaked early, even banished contestants aren’t allowed to know the final result.

Out of 22 original players, only those who make it to the final will find out the result,

In an interview with Downing College, Cambridge, the banished Traitor and Cambridge alumnus Hugo Lodge was asked whether he knows the winner yet, or if he will be “watching eagerly” like the rest of us.

In response to this question, Hugo revealed that he too is “glued to the television” as banished Traitors contestants “do not know the result”.

Who do the banished Traitors 2026 contestants think will win the show?

Despite getting thrown under the bus by fellow Traitor Stephen, Hugo revealed: “I am still very much ‘Team Traitor’ and hope they go on to win. I think that Rachel is currently in a very strong position and I am looking forward to seeing what happens”.

Meanwhile Ellie Buckley, a former Faithful, said: ‘I think it’s going to be a Traitors victory. Rachel is an incredibly strong player, but Stephen also – now, Jessie has been murdered – I don’t think anyone else is really going to go for him. I think he might have got away with that one”.

Yet, despite numerous votes of confidence from banished contestants, Traitor Rachel Duffy has been under fire after attracting the suspicions of Faithful contestant Faraaz in last night’s episode.

But does Rachel have what it takes to win the show anyway? It’s not long before we’ll know for sure.

Featured image via BBC