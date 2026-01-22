The Tab

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

I wish we’d seen it play out

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

After an explosive roundtable that saw his dreams of The Traitors‘ prize pot go up in smoke, Matthew has finally broken his silence.

The Faithful, who was banished just shy of the final seven, has admitted to making “several mistakes” and revealed exactly how he planned to play the game if his ultimatum to the Traitors had actually worked.

BBC

Speaking on his exit to the BBC, Matthew confessed he majorly mishandled his final days in the castle. Specifically, he regrets not going “all guns blazing” against Stephen.

“I wish I’d urged my fellow Faithfuls to listen to me just once,” he admitted, “insisting they could banish me the following night if I turned out to be wrong.”

He also owned up to a major social blunder: Not bothering to convince James of his innocence.

“If someone isn’t a fan of me, I won’t beg them to be my friend,” Matthew said. “But in The Traitors, it has to be done.”

The recruitment plan

People were left stunned last week when Matthew used his time in the church confessional to issue an ultimatum to the Traitors, practically begging for a cloak. He’s now revealed it was a survival tactic, as he feared he was a “dead man walking” if he remained a Faithful.

Matthew viewed the confessional like a “cryptic crossword” and thought he’d found the solution: “I thought if I ask them who they’re going to recruit next, I can say, ‘Well that person is currently a Faithful,’ and then when you recruit them, I’ll know. I can bring that information to the Round Table and get them banished.”

Had he actually been recruited to the dark side, Matthew admitted he had a plan to immediately throw a fellow Traitor under the bus to secure his own safety.

“I would have come down to breakfast and told everyone I was sitting on some information,” he explained. He planned to “leak” that the Traitors were targeting “best mate” Rachel, knowing full well she was already a Traitor, to make himself look like the ultimate truth-teller.

Despite the tactical ruthlessness, Matthew says there are no hard feelings. He revealed he is now in a WhatsApp group called ‘The Confessional’ with Rachel and Harriet: “How wild is it that it was through playing The Traitors that we became friends? It’s really mad.”

