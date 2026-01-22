The Tab

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Faraaz shocked everyone on The Traitors last night when he suddenly worked out who the Traitors are, and his real-life job has probably helped him in the game.

After not saying a word for the whole series, the 22-year-old from Middlesbrough suddenly piped up two episodes before the final and announced to everyone that he is sure Rachel is a Traitor. He also raised suspicions of Stephen. Faraaz got it so spot on that everyone at home has given him the best nickname, Faraazatha Christie, and he’s been hailed the king Traitor hunter.

When he’s not hunting down Traitors, Faraaz works as an Internal Auditor, which means he evaluates an organisation’s operations for a living. Basically, it’s his job to pick out risks and get rid of them. In this case, the risk is the Traitors. It’s a great job for a uni grad, and he’s secretly loaded for his age.

Nigel Shattock, director of communications at the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors, told Business & Accountancy Daily his day job will have definitely given him the skills he needs for the reality TV show.

“Internal auditors such as Faraaz evaluate and assess their organisation’s management of its controls and risks, and provide unbiased, objective and independent opinions on how and why things are being done. Objectivity, independence and the evaluation of risk are clearly strong skills to have on The Traitors,” he said.

“Internal auditors provide assurance on everything from decision-making, climate policy and corporate culture to digital resilience, cybersecurity, supply chain issues and even geopolitical risks. You need to keep tabs on a wide range of issues and functions, constantly assess the data, and build strong relationships. These, too, are clearly great skills for a Faithful!”

He’s been keeping tabs on all the Traitors in silence and working everything out. Now, he’s 100 per cent sure who the Traitors are and is going full throttle on them. Clever.

“Faraaz’s role as an internal auditor is therefore all about promoting accountability and transparency. The key question for Faraaz is: will honesty, transparency and a ‘speak truth to power’ approach take him all the way to victory on The Traitors, or will he have to go against his internal audit instincts to win?” the expert added.

He might be the youngest person on there, but he might just be the smartest of them all. Faraaz for the win!

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
