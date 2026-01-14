The Tab

Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

He’s a bit of a dark horse

Hebe Hancock

Series four of The Traitors is really heating up, and one person we’re starting to see a lot more of is Faraaz Noor, the youngest contestant in the castle this year and a recent Newcastle University grad.

As the numbers dwindle, the quieter contestants are finally coming out of their shells (cough, Matthew, cough).

BBC

While he might have a bit of a “baby of the group” vibe, it turns out Faraaz is actually doing very well for himself. From a high-flying finance career to an influencer side-hustle, here is a look inside the surprisingly wealthy life of Faraaz Noor.

He’s a high-flying Newcastle grad

Faraaz only just finished his degree in Accounting and Finance, graduating from Newcastle University in 2024.

The university is clearly obsessed with him, even posting a shout-out on social media saying: “We’re 100 per cent Faithful to Traitors contestant Faraaz Noor, who graduated from @ncl_business in 2024!”

His job title is a mouthful (and pays bank)

Faraaz works as an internal auditor. According to the job description, he provides “independent, objective assurance and consulting services to an organization, evaluating and improving the effectiveness of its risk management”.

In plain English? He gets paid to find the “traitors” in a company’s balance sheets.

Even though he’s only 22, he’s already making serious moves. In the UK, internal auditors can earn salaries of up to £70,000 at the senior level. For an entry-level grad straight out of uni, he’s likely already out-earning most people his age, with average starting salaries in that sector sitting comfortably between £35k and £50k and rising rapidly.

He’s a micro-influencer with a massive food budget

@faznooreats Persian Bite is the daddy 💎 Everything cooked to perfection, so much flavour in every bite 🔥 The lamb neck was outrageous and you need to get yourself down on a Friday to try it out!!! 10/10✅ Struggle finding better food in Newcastle🤷🏽‍♂️ #foodie #newcastle #middlesbrough #restaurant #grill ♬ original sound – faznooreats

When he’s not auditing, Faraaz is a food influencer. He has over 25k followers on TikTok and a dedicated Instagram account, @faznooreats, where he’s posted over 100 reviews of restaurants across the country.

Now that the show is airing, he’s pivotting into Traitors-themed content, meaning the brand deals and free PR invites are almost certainly about to start flooding in.

He’s constantly on holiday

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Faraaz Noor (@faz.noor)

If you need proof that he’s doing well, just look at his grid. In the last year alone, Faraaz has posted from four different holidays, including a trip to Saudi Arabia.

He wants the prize money for a very wholesome reason

Despite his success, Faraaz isn’t looking to just blow the £120k on designer gear. Speaking to BBC News, he revealed his main goal is to look after his family.

“If I win the prize money, I’d love to be able to spend it on me and my family to make a religious pilgrimage. To go to Umrah, to go to Hajj, would be really nice,” he said. “If there’s a bit left over, I wouldn’t mind putting a bit away for a new car, but treating my family is my main goal.”

We have no choice but to stan.

Latest

‘Sloppy work’: University of Manchester staff member wins tribunal over misgendering claim

Francesca Eke

Karenne Sylvester argued that the university had discriminated against her on the basis of disability

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Claudia Cox

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Francesca Eke

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

Ellissa Bain

It gets so much worse

People We Meet on Vacation editing error

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

Suchismita Ghosh

You won’t unsee once you spot it

the traitors jack jessie who are maybe related who knows

All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: She muttered ‘I love you’

Love Island All Stars start date

Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

ITV is throwing in an extra episode, too!

New year, new you? Here’s how you can actually stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2026

Hannah Cain

We’re living our best student lives this year

