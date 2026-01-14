Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

3 hours ago

Series four of The Traitors is really heating up, and one person we’re starting to see a lot more of is Faraaz Noor, the youngest contestant in the castle this year and a recent Newcastle University grad.

As the numbers dwindle, the quieter contestants are finally coming out of their shells (cough, Matthew, cough).

While he might have a bit of a “baby of the group” vibe, it turns out Faraaz is actually doing very well for himself. From a high-flying finance career to an influencer side-hustle, here is a look inside the surprisingly wealthy life of Faraaz Noor.

He’s a high-flying Newcastle grad

Faraaz only just finished his degree in Accounting and Finance, graduating from Newcastle University in 2024.

The university is clearly obsessed with him, even posting a shout-out on social media saying: “We’re 100 per cent Faithful to Traitors contestant Faraaz Noor, who graduated from @ncl_business in 2024!”

His job title is a mouthful (and pays bank)

Faraaz works as an internal auditor. According to the job description, he provides “independent, objective assurance and consulting services to an organization, evaluating and improving the effectiveness of its risk management”.

In plain English? He gets paid to find the “traitors” in a company’s balance sheets.

Even though he’s only 22, he’s already making serious moves. In the UK, internal auditors can earn salaries of up to £70,000 at the senior level. For an entry-level grad straight out of uni, he’s likely already out-earning most people his age, with average starting salaries in that sector sitting comfortably between £35k and £50k and rising rapidly.

He’s a micro-influencer with a massive food budget

When he’s not auditing, Faraaz is a food influencer. He has over 25k followers on TikTok and a dedicated Instagram account, @faznooreats, where he’s posted over 100 reviews of restaurants across the country.

Now that the show is airing, he’s pivotting into Traitors-themed content, meaning the brand deals and free PR invites are almost certainly about to start flooding in.

He’s constantly on holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faraaz Noor (@faz.noor)

If you need proof that he’s doing well, just look at his grid. In the last year alone, Faraaz has posted from four different holidays, including a trip to Saudi Arabia.

He wants the prize money for a very wholesome reason

Despite his success, Faraaz isn’t looking to just blow the £120k on designer gear. Speaking to BBC News, he revealed his main goal is to look after his family.

“If I win the prize money, I’d love to be able to spend it on me and my family to make a religious pilgrimage. To go to Umrah, to go to Hajj, would be really nice,” he said. “If there’s a bit left over, I wouldn’t mind putting a bit away for a new car, but treating my family is my main goal.”

We have no choice but to stan.

Featured image credit: BBC, Instagram