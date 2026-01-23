Where the previous winners of The Traitors are now, and what they splashed the prize pot on

41 mins ago

After weeks of the most questionable Faithful logic we’ve ever seen (sorry Roxy), The Traitors series four is wrapping up tonight, and the winner will be revealed.

Whether the Traitors will slither their way to the jackpot or the Faithfuls will pull off a last-minute miracle is still up in the air, but one thing is certain: The finale is taking over our lives tonight at the slightly later time of 8.30pm.

Before we find out who’s getting rich this year, let’s take a look back at the previous winners and, more importantly, what they actually did with that BBC cash.

Series one

In 2022, the original trio of Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski, and Meryl Williams proved that being a Faithful actually pays off. They split a prize pot of £101,050, walking away with roughly £33,000 each.

Aaron, the property agent, stayed true to his word and gave his entire share to his mum for a house deposit. He hasn’t left our screens since, becoming a travel and wellness influencer. He’s also popped up on Love Island USA and First Dates.

Hannah the comedian put her winnings toward a car to get her to stand-up gigs. She’s now a full-time comic and co-hosts the massive Ghost Huns podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester Comedy Club (@manchestercomedyclub)

Meryl traded her customer service job for full-time influencing. She used her share for savings and a “life-changing” forehead reduction surgery, which she’s been very open about on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmedicare Private Hospitals & Healthcare (@cosmedicare_uk)

Series two

Series two saw Harry Clark became the first-ever solo winner, taking the entire £95,150 pot and leaving his “bestie” Mollie with absolutely nothing. Savage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Clark (@harryclarky)

Despite the ruthless gameplay, Harry was surprisingly wholesome with the money. He revealed he used a huge chunk to clear his parents’ debts and put the rest into a high-interest investment account to save for his first home. Since the win, he’s swapped the army for TV, even tackling Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Clark (@harryclarky)

Series three

Last year’s final saw the Faithfuls reclaim their crown. Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown managed to survive the final roundtable and split £94,600, taking home £47,300 each.

Jake, the project manager, used his winnings for a well-deserved family holiday and to support cerebral palsy awareness. He also joked that most of it went into the “money drain” that is home ownership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Brown (@jakeyybrown)

For Leanne, the win was a massive safety net. She used the funds to support her family and her fiancée, Sophie, through health struggles, while also planning their upcoming wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne Quigley (@leannequigleyx)

Tonight’s prize pot is currently sitting around £57,000, but with one final mission to go, that number could still climb.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC, Instagram