When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Buckle up, because we have officially arrived at the final of The Traitors. After weeks of backstabbing, iconic knitwear, and Claudia Winkleman’s legendary fringe, it’ll be coming to an end tomorrow. But before you clear your Friday night plans, you need to know that the BBC has officially messed with the schedule.

The series has been a total whirlwind, with 22 players whittled down to the final few. Now, a massive £120,000 is on the line, and the stakes for the final round table have never been higher.

The schedule shake-up

Usually, we’re used to our Traitors fix at 8pm sharp. However, for the grand finale this Friday, the BBC is pushing the start time back. The final episode will air at 8.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Because the drama is going to be so intense, we’re also getting an extra-long episode. The finale is a 75-minute special, meaning we won’t know who has snatched the prize pot until 9.45pm.

Immediately after, we’ll get the final episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked with Ed Gamble, where the finalists will finally debrief on all those lies.

Who’s left?

As it stands, we have two Traitors still lurking in the castle: Stephen and Rachel. They are currently outnumbered by five Faithfuls: Faraaz, Jack, Jade, Matthew, and Roxy.

The rules remain simple but savage. If the Faithfuls banish every Traitor, they split the £120k. If even one Traitor makes it to the end, they walk away with every single penny, leaving the Faithfuls with nothing. Any players banished during the final episode will not reveal their identity as they leave.

Will Stephen or Rachel pull off the ultimate heist, or are the Faithfuls finally onto them? We’ll find out Friday at 8.30pm.

Featured image credit: BBC