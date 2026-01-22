The Tab

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

I’m so excited

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Buckle up, because we have officially arrived at the final of The Traitors. After weeks of backstabbing, iconic knitwear, and Claudia Winkleman’s legendary fringe, it’ll be coming to an end tomorrow. But before you clear your Friday night plans, you need to know that the BBC has officially messed with the schedule.

The series has been a total whirlwind, with 22 players whittled down to the final few. Now, a massive £120,000 is on the line, and the stakes for the final round table have never been higher.

BBC

The schedule shake-up

Usually, we’re used to our Traitors fix at 8pm sharp. However, for the grand finale this Friday, the BBC is pushing the start time back. The final episode will air at 8.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Because the drama is going to be so intense, we’re also getting an extra-long episode. The finale is a 75-minute special, meaning we won’t know who has snatched the prize pot until 9.45pm.

Immediately after, we’ll get the final episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked with Ed Gamble, where the finalists will finally debrief on all those lies.

Who’s left?

BBC

As it stands, we have two Traitors still lurking in the castle: Stephen and Rachel. They are currently outnumbered by five Faithfuls: Faraaz, Jack, Jade, Matthew, and Roxy.

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

The rules remain simple but savage. If the Faithfuls banish every Traitor, they split the £120k. If even one Traitor makes it to the end, they walk away with every single penny, leaving the Faithfuls with nothing. Any players banished during the final episode will not reveal their identity as they leave.

Will Stephen or Rachel pull off the ultimate heist, or are the Faithfuls finally onto them? We’ll find out Friday at 8.30pm.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality Shrine Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

People think they’ve uncovered another secret link on The Traitors that’s gone unnoticed

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

There’s an emotional hidden meaning behind this T-shirt James wore on The Traitors

Latest
his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

Glambot then and now, how it's changed

Glambot’s OG creator had a totally different vision, and it’s ‘so much better’ than Cole’s

Kieran Galpin

He’s revealed some of his early concepts, and I’m shook

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

Glambot then and now, how it's changed

Glambot’s OG creator had a totally different vision, and it’s ‘so much better’ than Cole’s

Kieran Galpin

He’s revealed some of his early concepts, and I’m shook