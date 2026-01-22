The Tab

People think they’ve uncovered another secret link on The Traitors that’s gone unnoticed

They have to be related

Ellissa Bain | News

We’re almost at the final of The Traitors 2026 and people are STILL talking about that family tree theory. With just moments to go until the winner is crowned, people think they’ve uncovered a secret link between two more contestants that’s gone totally under the radar.

After Wednesday night’s episode, people are totally convinced that James and Rachel are siblings. Everyone’s been so focused on James and Jessie being related (which doesn’t appear to be true) that they didn’t realise another secret link could be hiding in plain sight.

The theory has gone viral after people noticed that they look SO similar. They have exactly the same nose and facial features, and the resemblance is too uncanny. Okay, that’s not enough evidence to go on by itself. But the way Rachel hugged him in the same episode was also way too suspicious.

@smbmx

Are Rachel and James related? #thetraitors #rachelthetraitors #fyp #bbc

♬ original sound – Ess Bee 🐝

When James was upset after voting out Matthew, who turned out to be a Faithful, Rachel went over to him and gave him a huge hug. Their faces were literally touching as she told him, “We all love you”. It wasn’t giving “I only just met you a few weeks ago”. It was looked like a much deeper connection. They were so cosy!

The only issue is the accent. She’s from Ireland, while he is from Dorset, so they sound really different, but this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve had Tratiors relationships with different accents. Last year, Diane and Ross were outed as mum and son, despite her being Irish and him being from England.

“I literally thought the same last night,” one person wrote on TikTok. Someone else agreed: “Definitely brother and sister.” A third person added: “I said this at the very beginning… so alike!”

We only have two more nights of the family tree theory, so even if they’re not related in any way, let’s enjoy it while we can.

his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

