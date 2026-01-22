People think they’ve uncovered another secret link on The Traitors that’s gone unnoticed

5 hours ago

We’re almost at the final of The Traitors 2026 and people are STILL talking about that family tree theory. With just moments to go until the winner is crowned, people think they’ve uncovered a secret link between two more contestants that’s gone totally under the radar.

After Wednesday night’s episode, people are totally convinced that James and Rachel are siblings. Everyone’s been so focused on James and Jessie being related (which doesn’t appear to be true) that they didn’t realise another secret link could be hiding in plain sight.

The theory has gone viral after people noticed that they look SO similar. They have exactly the same nose and facial features, and the resemblance is too uncanny. Okay, that’s not enough evidence to go on by itself. But the way Rachel hugged him in the same episode was also way too suspicious.

When James was upset after voting out Matthew, who turned out to be a Faithful, Rachel went over to him and gave him a huge hug. Their faces were literally touching as she told him, “We all love you”. It wasn’t giving “I only just met you a few weeks ago”. It was looked like a much deeper connection. They were so cosy!

The only issue is the accent. She’s from Ireland, while he is from Dorset, so they sound really different, but this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve had Tratiors relationships with different accents. Last year, Diane and Ross were outed as mum and son, despite her being Irish and him being from England.

“I literally thought the same last night,” one person wrote on TikTok. Someone else agreed: “Definitely brother and sister.” A third person added: “I said this at the very beginning… so alike!”

We only have two more nights of the family tree theory, so even if they’re not related in any way, let’s enjoy it while we can.

