Here’s what the iconic cast of The Traitors 2026 are all doing now, after the show

The Traitors 2026 brought so much drama this series, with Harriet’s brutal outburst, Matthew’s request to be recruited and Fiona going all guns blazing on Rachel. While you cry because it’s over for another year (apart from the celeb version, which will be coming in October), here’s a look at what the cast are all doing now, seven months after the show was filmed. Well, just the ones we care about most.

Rachel

Rachel has gone back to family life in Ireland with her husband and three young kids. She now has 90k followers on Instagram and 54k on TikTok, and she’s been sharing loads of videos about the show. She presumably still works as Head of Communications right now, but I’m sure a career in social media is coming very soon for her.

Stephen

Stephen has carried on being as iconic as ever, living his aesthetic Harry Styles jumpsuit life. He took a trip to Vietnam and popped home to see the family in Scotland, but spends most of his time in London, and has the most vibey home ever. With over 207k Instagram followers now, he’s going to be getting all sorts of opportunities. Goodbye cybersecurity!

Jack

Jack got engaged over the summer! He shared pics of the dreamy Santorini proposal on Instagram and wrote: “Greetings from Santorini! Just had the BEST week of my life with my new fiancée.” He told us he’d spend the prize money on a ring in his introduction.

James

Since The Traitors, James has been writing new music. He’s a gardener by day, but he’s written a new tune called Pastiche, which is out now. James had a lovely Christmas at home with his wife and teenage kids, and watched Coventry City win. What more could you want?

Faraaz

Faraaz had a fun summer after The Traitors, with sunny trips to Mykonos and Portugal. He’s still posting on his food page too, @faznooreats, where he films himself trying different restaurants. “I just love food!!!” his bio says. So relatable.

Jade

Jade is still doing her PhD in women’s health and pregnancy at the University of Warwick. As part of her degree, she works as the lab assessor for undergraduate students. Since The Traitors, she’s spent a lot of time outdoors, horse riding, rowing and hiking up waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons with her boyfriend.

Fiona

After The Traitors, Fiona has become a literal national treasure. She’s been on just about every radio show you can imagine, talking about her experience, and she just announced that she’s retired from her job at Swansea Council. Happy retirement!

Roxy

Roxy is having a baby! It was actually her mum Judy who made the announcement on This Morning, saying: “Can I just say? Roxy’s having a baby! [I’ll be grandma for the] 12th time. It’s due 12th June.” Roxy then confirmed it with a bump photo on Instagram. It’s really sweet, because she spoke about wanting to start a family with her boyfriend in her Traitors intro.

Jessie

Jessie has gone back to being a hairdresser, but she’s bound to have the brand deals rolling in soon with a nice 64k followers on Instagram already. She’s based at a salon called No 1 in Hessle, near Hull, if you want to book in with her. She’s also dedicated to helping others living with a stammer.

