Here’s what the iconic cast of The Traitors 2026 are all doing now, after the show

Roxy and Jack have big announcements

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Traitors 2026 brought so much drama this series, with Harriet’s brutal outburst, Matthew’s request to be recruited and Fiona going all guns blazing on Rachel. While you cry because it’s over for another year (apart from the celeb version, which will be coming in October), here’s a look at what the cast are all doing now, seven months after the show was filmed. Well, just the ones we care about most.

Rachel

Rachel has gone back to family life in Ireland with her husband and three young kids. She now has 90k followers on Instagram and 54k on TikTok, and she’s been sharing loads of videos about the show. She presumably still works as Head of Communications right now, but I’m sure a career in social media is coming very soon for her.

@racheleduffy

🚨Fully Bullshitting It 🚨 Well that’s what you lot think anyway 😏 Glad everyone is enjoying series 4 so far. Lots of love to you all 😘😘😘 See you next week for Episode 10 🤯 #traitors #traitorsuk #traitorseries4 #fbi #liamneeson

♬ original sound – Rachel Duffy

Stephen

Stephen has carried on being as iconic as ever, living his aesthetic Harry Styles jumpsuit life. He took a trip to Vietnam and popped home to see the family in Scotland, but spends most of his time in London, and has the most vibey home ever. With over 207k Instagram followers now, he’s going to be getting all sorts of opportunities. Goodbye cybersecurity!

Jack

Jack got engaged over the summer! He shared pics of the dreamy Santorini proposal on Instagram and wrote: “Greetings from Santorini! Just had the BEST week of my life with my new fiancée.” He told us he’d spend the prize money on a ring in his introduction.

James

Since The Traitors, James has been writing new music. He’s a gardener by day, but he’s written a new tune called Pastiche, which is out now. James had a lovely Christmas at home with his wife and teenage kids, and watched Coventry City win. What more could you want?

Faraaz

Faraaz had a fun summer after The Traitors, with sunny trips to Mykonos and Portugal. He’s still posting on his food page too, @faznooreats, where he films himself trying different restaurants. “I just love food!!!” his bio says. So relatable.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Faraaz Noor (@faz.noor)

Jade

Jade is still doing her PhD in women’s health and pregnancy at the University of Warwick. As part of her degree, she works as the lab assessor for undergraduate students. Since The Traitors, she’s spent a lot of time outdoors, horse riding, rowing and hiking up waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons with her boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jade Scott (@jadiethscott)

Fiona

After The Traitors, Fiona has become a literal national treasure. She’s been on just about every radio show you can imagine, talking about her experience, and she just announced that she’s retired from her job at Swansea Council. Happy retirement!

Roxy

Roxy is having a baby! It was actually her mum Judy who made the announcement on This Morning, saying: “Can I just say? Roxy’s having a baby! [I’ll be grandma for the] 12th time. It’s due 12th June.” Roxy then confirmed it with a bump photo on Instagram. It’s really sweet, because she spoke about wanting to start a family with her boyfriend in her Traitors intro.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Roxy 🤎 (@roxyw_xo)

Jessie

Jessie has gone back to being a hairdresser, but she’s bound to have the brand deals rolling in soon with a nice 64k followers on Instagram already. She’s based at a salon called No 1 in Hessle, near Hull, if you want to book in with her. She’s also dedicated to helping others living with a stammer.

Latest

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

