There’s one The Traitors contestant who hasn’t had a single round table vote this series

The Traitors 2026 is almost at the end, and it’s going to be a brutal final with two potential Traitors still left in the game, but did you know there’s one contestant who hasn’t had a single vote for the entire series?! He’s the most Faithful of them all, clearly.

Every night, the contestants argue it out around the Round Table before deciding who they want to be banished. They each write their vote on a blackboard and hold it up, revealing who they have picked to the group.

The person with the most votes gets banished from The Traitors, and they’re aiming to get out a Traitor, obviously. But loads of Faithfuls end up being banished because they get it embarrassingly wrong.

Most people’s names come up at some point, because everyone’s pretty much suspicious of everyone in there… except one person it seems. Jack hasn’t had a single vote around the round table for the whole series. Yes, really!

The 29-year-old personal trainer from Essex’s name has barely come up at all. Nobody thinks he’s a Traitor, and he’s managed to completely avoid any questioning right up to the final. It’s pretty impressive, actually.

People think it’s because he’s quiet, so he has managed to stay out of the spotlight. Basically, everyone sort of forgets he’s there, and he’s managed to avoid ruffling any feathers. Being loud or expressing your opinion definitely puts you in the hot seat.

“I did not even notice he was in the show until like 2 episodes ago,” one person wrote on TikTok. Someone else said: “They probably forget he’s even there, that’s why.” Honestly, it’s a massive compliment, though.

“His gameplay should be studied! What a way to make it to the final,” someone else said. Whether he’s quiet in real life or doing it for the show, the tactic has clearly paid off.

Featured image credit: BBC