There’s one The Traitors contestant who hasn’t had a single round table vote this series

Clearly nobody thinks he’s a Traitor

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Traitors 2026 is almost at the end, and it’s going to be a brutal final with two potential Traitors still left in the game, but did you know there’s one contestant who hasn’t had a single vote for the entire series?! He’s the most Faithful of them all, clearly.

Every night, the contestants argue it out around the Round Table before deciding who they want to be banished. They each write their vote on a blackboard and hold it up, revealing who they have picked to the group.

The person with the most votes gets banished from The Traitors, and they’re aiming to get out a Traitor, obviously. But loads of Faithfuls end up being banished because they get it embarrassingly wrong.

Most people’s names come up at some point, because everyone’s pretty much suspicious of everyone in there… except one person it seems. Jack hasn’t had a single vote around the round table for the whole series. Yes, really!

Credit: BBC

The 29-year-old personal trainer from Essex’s name has barely come up at all. Nobody thinks he’s a Traitor, and he’s managed to completely avoid any questioning right up to the final. It’s pretty impressive, actually.

People think it’s because he’s quiet, so he has managed to stay out of the spotlight. Basically, everyone sort of forgets he’s there, and he’s managed to avoid ruffling any feathers. Being loud or expressing your opinion definitely puts you in the hot seat.

“I did not even notice he was in the show until like 2 episodes ago,” one person wrote on TikTok. Someone else said: “They probably forget he’s even there, that’s why.” Honestly, it’s a massive compliment, though.

“His gameplay should be studied! What a way to make it to the final,” someone else said. Whether he’s quiet in real life or doing it for the show, the tactic has clearly paid off.

Featured image credit: BBC

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

