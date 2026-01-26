The Tab

Super wholesome reason The Traitors’ Stephen chose not to stab Rachel in the back

I didn’t think I could love him more

Hebe Hancock

Friday night was, quite frankly, a lot, as The Traitors series four final finally ended, seeing Traitors Stephen Libby and Rachel Duffy take the crown.

While we all expected a bloodbath, we actually got something… weirdly emotional? 32-year-old cybersecurity consultant Stephen Libby had the chance to snatch the entire £95,750 prize pot for himself. Instead, he stayed loyal to fellow Traitor Rachel.

BBC

Despite the fact that their entire relationship was built on a foundation of lies and wearing velvet cloaks, Stephen says the bond is real. Speaking to The Times, he explained that the two formed a “Celtic connection” that he wasn’t willing to break for a bit of extra cash.

“I came into this show and I decided that I was going to play a fair and honest game. I know I’ll continue to spend time with Rachel,” Stephen said. “She’s kind of got a new, I was going to say son, but I think I would say brother.”

Stephen hasn’t doubted his choice once: “I always felt like I’d made the right decision and actually waking up this morning, I know that I’ve made the right decision.

“I’ve got zero regrets about splitting that money and I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Rachel to be able to just create those memories with her family as well.”

The money is going to the loveliest causes

If you’re wondering what kind of person turns down an extra £47k, the answer is someone who wants to help their dad. Stephen plans to use his half of the winnings to help his father, a butcher in Stornoway, finally pursue a career in art.

As for Rachel, the win is life-changing. She’s using her share to care for her mother, Anne, who has dementia and Parkinson’s, and to take her three children on a plane for the first time. Their first destination? Visiting Stephen. We aren’t crying, you are.

BBC

‘We’re nice murderers’

Rachel admitted she had a moment of pure panic at the roundtable, thinking Stephen was about to stitch her up. “I thought: You little git,” she joked.

But Stephen has “zero regrets” about the decision. While the Faithfuls were busy being utterly clueless, the Traitors were busy forming a lifelong pact. In the words of Rachel: “We’re nice murderers, we’re faithful to our team.”

It’s the first time in Traitors history that a win felt less like a heist and more like a family reunion. Stephen might be a Traitor by name, but he’s officially the nation’s sweetheart.

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

