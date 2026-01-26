Rachel reveals the one moment she thought Stephen was going to betray her on The Traitors

3 hours ago

After the incredible finale of The Traitors 2026, Rachel has spoken out about the one and only time she was convinced Stephen was going to throw her under the bus.

It was the first double Traitor win ever, with Stephen and Rachel taking home a whopping £47,875 each after surprisingly choosing to stay loyal to each other and work as a team to take down the Faithfuls.

Right at the start, they made a pact to never write each other’s names on their slates at the round table, and Rachel admitted she never even thought about breaking that promise. “I never wobbled once. I knew once I made [the pact] that night, I never, ever was going to break it,” she said.

However, there was one moment she thought Stephen had, and it wasn’t until the very end. Speaking to Press Association about the final vote, she said: “When it came to the next vote, [Stephen] wouldn’t look at me, and he wouldn’t look me in the eye.”

“I just thought, ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble’. So, I really, really thought he put my name down. When he turned [the slate] around, and it was Jack’s name on it, it was a feeling like nothing else.”

He had the opportunity to vote his fellow Traitor Rachel out and stay in with Jack, who fully trusted him. That would mean he’d win all the money as the only Traitor left in the game, but he chose to stay loyal to Rachel instead and split the prize pot.

Stephen had exactly the same fear too. “I think I’m naturally a very trusting person, and I do just take people at their word. I was terrified that I had done exactly that with Rachel and that she was going to have my name on her slate at the end,” he said on Uncloaked.

“That’s what was making me question myself at the very end. I honestly didn’t know what name I was going to write on that slate until the chalk hit the slate. It was genuinely that close to the wire for me.”

Featured image by: BBC