The Traitors UK has ended, but don’t panic: The Irish version arrives in literal hours

If you’re currently nursing a massive, cloak-shaped hole in your heart because The Traitors UK is coming to an end, I have some elite news for you. You don’t have to reintegrate into society just yet.

While we’ve all been losing our minds over series four, Ireland has filmed their own brand of chaos, and it’s finally heading to BBC One.

The Irish edition originally aired on RTÉ in August, leaving UK watchers desperately refreshing their iPlayer feeds for news of a crossover. The wait is officially over. According to the BBC programmes website, The Traitors Ireland is set to drop at midnight on Saturday 24th January.

The first episode will be immediately followed by the second at 1.00am.

What to expect

This isn’t just a carbon copy of the UK version; it’s got its own flavor, mostly thanks to the iconic hosting choice. Siobhán McSweeney (Sister Michael from Derry Girls) is at the helm, trading her habit for a dramatic coat to oversee 24 players.

It’s set in the stunning (and spooky) Slane Castle in County Meath, and has a €50,000 jackpot.

So, once the confetti settles on the UK finale, you can head straight over to Slane Castle to start the process of becoming emotionally attached to a whole new group of people all over again.

While people in Northern Ireland have had access via RTÉ for a while, the rest of the UK has been locked out until now. You can catch the double-bill premiere on BBC One or, more realistically, wait for the inevitable boxset drop on BBC iPlayer so you can binge the lot in one sitting.

The missions are just as tense, the banishments are just as brutal, and with Siobhán McSweeney delivering the sass, it’s the perfect comedown from the series four finale.

Featured image credit: BBC