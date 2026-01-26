The Tab

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone is still talking about that incredible The Traitors finale on Friday, but it doesn’t look like Stephen really needed the prize money. He has a wealthy actor boyfriend, and they must be secretly loaded.

He took home a whopping £47,875 each after choosing to stick with Rachel until the very end. However, he could have easily taken the full £97,750, and people have clocked one moment in the final turret where Rachel even admitted Stephen wasn’t “in it for the money”.

Turns out, his boyfriend is an actor, director and painter from South London who looks like he’s doing pretty well in life.

Stephen is dating a guy called Daniel Quirke, who’s been in a few big Netflix shows, including The Sandman (2022) and Geek Girl. He just finished filming the second series of Geek Girl, which is coming in 2026. Some of his other roles include NBC’s Brave New World and movies The Astronaut (2025) and Devil’s Playground (2010).

Plus, Daniel has been in ads for Amazon, The Walking Dead and Twix, and he’s done quite a few stage shows. When he’s not acting, Stephen’s other half is an incredibly talented painter. He doesn’t list prices for his artwork online, but it definitely doesn’t look like it comes cheap.

In November, he did his first solo art exhibition at The Troubador Gallery, a swanky gallery right in the centre of London, near Leicester Square. Not just anyone does that.

@danielquirkeart

A little look back on 2025… Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported me, liked/commented on my posts and spread the word, it’s all been really lovely and I appreciate it so much. If last year is anything to go by, I know 2026 is gonna be a good one and I can’t wait to share it with you all. ✨ fyp arttok artprocess arttiktok painting

♬ original sound – danielquirkeart

As a cyber security consultant in London, Stephen could be earning anywhere from £85k to £200k for top-level roles, so he’s not short of cash either. Between them, they must be more than comfortable, and their colourful London home looks gorgeous, full of all of Daniel’s artwork.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by stephenlibby (@stephenlibby)

They’ve been dating since at least 2022, and have been on some lavish holidays to Japan and Vietnam in that time. Daniel congratulated his partner’s win with a heartwarming Instagram post.

“My Stephen. From the second you got the call and stepped foot in that castle I could not wait for everyone to see what an amazing person you are and you did just that, until the very end,” he said.

“This whole thing has been completely overwhelming and surreal, but the way you have taken it all in your stride with kindness, empathy and humour has been remarkable and your win is just a testament to your beautiful character.”

Oh, and the black and white jumpsuit Stephen was wearing in the final is the same one THE ACTUAL Harry Styles wore during his last tour. The Palomo Spain piece costs a staggering £858! He also wore a blue jumpsuit from the same brand earlier in the series.

That’s almost two grand on two outfits. And that now-famous blue jacket everyone’s obsessing over in his promo pic? It’s custom-made by a tailor. Wow.

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

