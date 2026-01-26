The Tab
the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Claudia Cox

Stephen absolutely won The Traitors season four. Not only did he win the actual game, but he totally won at clothes. Stephen saved his fanciest jumpsuit of all for The Traitors final. We’ve tracked down exactly where it’s from – but I fear you might struggle to acquire it, unless you have a lot of money in your savings account.

For the round table session and endgame in The Traitors season four final, Stephen wore a very stylish black and white jumpsuit. You won’t be able to find this item on a high street (unless it’s a very, very fancy high street). The jumpsuit is from Palomo Spain’s Tiburón autumn and winter 2022 collection. Palomo Spain is fancy designer label. It’s not really for us mortals to shop at, but for the likes of Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus.

stephen's jumpsuit in the traitors final

A full-length view for you
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Harry Styles wore a custom version of this black jumpsuit for his performance at Wembley for the Capital FM Summertime Ball in June 2022. Stephen’s in good company, then. The jumpsuit also comes in a multicoloured version. Stephen actually wore this one earlier on in The Traitors season four.

If you’re looking to recreate this look, I’m afraid it won’t be easy. The jumpsuit doesn’t seem to be for up sale in 2026, like, anywhere. We don’t know how Stephen acquired it, or precisely what he paid. A similar Palomo ensemble worn by Harry Styles in 2018 cost €990 (£858). The black jumpsuit seems to have been on sale in February 2023 for €490 (£426.50), which is moderately more affordable. That’s only £6.50 more than Jade’s chunky knit cardigan!

Ahead of filming The Traitors, Stephen said he would use the prize money to get on the property ladder, and to help his dad retire and focus on art. Hopefully there will also be cash to splurge on more incredible outfits?

Featured image credit: BBC

