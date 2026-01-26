The actual cost of Rachel’s cutesie cardigan from The Traitors final has me gasping

Players probably need the prize pot to cover the cost of their cardigans

2 hours ago

Rachel saved one of her best outfits until last. In the grand final of The Traitors season four, Rachel flounced around the castle in a cute pink cardigan. I’m afraid this fit is way, way more expensive than you would guess.

Rachel wore this chunky knit red and pink cardigan at breakfast, then between the challenge and the final round table session. We got a great view of it as she was scheming in the castle.

We can confirm this is the Rosie Colossal Knit Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. The Corriedale wool was hand-processed and hand-knitted without needles in Northern Ireland.

Hate to break it to you, but Rachel’s cardigan from The Traitors will set you back £340.00. Yes, really. You’ll also have to pay £6 delivery (or more, if you live outside the UK). The clothing isn’t machine washable, so you’ll have to pay to dry clean it, and spend another £10 on a Hope Macaulay Knitwear Comb. The site has a new disclaimer that you may have to wait eight weeks for hand-made-to-order pieces to ship.

This company’s cardigans seem to be rather popular among Traitors contestants. TikTok obsessed over Jade wearing another (and even more expensive) one earlier on this season. Tom Daley wore the same cardigan on Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter. Charlotte Church modelled a £370 one on The Celebrity Traitors.

It looks as if Rachel may not have needed to splurge £356 on this cardigan herself, though. Players on The Traitors generally bring their own clothes, and do their own hair and make-up in the hotel. Only Claudia Winkleman gets her own stylist.

However, Hope Macaulay shared on Instagram: “The Traitors wardrobe stylist reached out to us to loan some pieces for the show last year! We didn’t know if they were going to be worn or not, so it’s amazing that they were.”

Featured image credit: BBC