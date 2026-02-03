The Tab
grammys

Nearly 48 hours later, and the stroppy Grammys heckler is still crashing out on Twitter

If only there was a Grammy for being a keyboard warrior

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Lots of celebs sported “ICE Out” pins at the Grammys, and after Billie Eilish slammed the federal agency in her acceptance speech, a MAGA influencer and her mum went viral for their heckling response.

Sports journalist Emily Austin attended the 2026 Grammys with her mother, Nataly. They were present for Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE speech, during which she said, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting, and speaking up, and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE is all I want to say, sorry,” Billie said.

Other celebrities like Olivia Dean and Bad Bunny used their acceptance speeches for political purposes, and Emily was not happy about it.

In one tweet that amassed nearly 14 million views, Emily and her mother mocked the anti-ICE rhetoric as she told the camera that everyone “should all be ashamed of yourselves.”

“Standing ovation at the Grammys after an artist said ‘ICE Out’. So shameful. We love our law enforcement,” she captioned the post.

If there’s one thing MAGA knows how to do, it’s make a mountain out of a mole hill moment.

It’s been nearly two days, and Emily Austin is still going

Besides Joy Villa, who pops out of hibernation each year to wear a jarring, politically charged and pro-Trump outfit to awards shows, Emily Austin’s temper tantrum was the only viral MAGA moment of the night.  Naturally, right-wing Twitter latched on, and she was soon doing mad numbers on infamous pages like End Wokeness and Libs of TikTok.

She later posted a play-by-play reaction to Billie’s acceptance speech, mocking “f**k ICE” as she argued it was “Painful to listen to.”

The tweets never ended

Hungry for more, Emily continued to post about the Grammys well into Monday.

“No ‘Free Iran’ pins spotted at the Grammys last night,” she wrote in one tweet. “It didn’t fit their fake advocacy agenda. Such a shame that there’s real suffering happening in Iran they choose to stay silent on.”

Alongside pictures of her diamonds, she also wrote: “ICE out? Nah, I’m ICED OUT.”

Lots of Conservative Twitter loved her garish American flag bag, so of course, she dedicated a tweet to it.

“The American flag is not a fashion accessory—it is a declaration of pride and gratitude. I am proud to stand for a country that provides us with freedom. While others use this stage to divide, I chose to walk this carpet as a proud, unapologetic voice for the values that make this nation great,” she said.

It’s very early in America right now, but as of eight hours ago, she was still tweeting.

She’s done interviews

Following the viral Grammys moment, Emily Austin appeared on – you guessed it – Fox News to discuss the “performative” and “theatrical” display of wokeness.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the moment, she told the publication: “You can’t selectively disrespect some law enforcement and then respect the ones that keep you alive every day of your life.”

Emily further claimed that many famous faces were messaging her privately, which “upsets me that they feel the need to praise me in private because they’re scared to be scrutinised publicly.”

She also gassed up Donald Trump, of course. Yawn.

Featured image credit: Emily Austin Twitter

