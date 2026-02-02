The Tab
justin and hailey bieber grammys red carpet

Lip reader exposes Justin Bieber’s blunt comment to Hailey on the Grammys red carpet

The couple seemed to disagree on how to pose

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A lip reader claims Justin Bieber made a very blunt comment to Hailey on the Grammys red carpet.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards went down on 1st February 2026 in Los Angeles. Justin and Hailey Bieber rocked up to the red carpet in matching black outfits. Hailey posed for photographs with her hand on her hip. She reached for Justin’s arm. He shook her hand off, said something, and walked away from her.

The lip reader Nicola Hickling theorised in The Mirror that Justin told Hailey: “Don’t grab me.”

After this comment, Justin and Hailey stepped away from each other and posed for photos separately. After a while, Hailey moved closer to Justin again. The couple held hands for a moment, and Justin led Hailey further down the red carpet.

Later on in the evening, Justin Bieber sang YUKON from his 2025 album Swag. He wore socks, boxers and no shirt, for… reasons. The cameras showed Hailey beaming as she watched the performance. When she clocked she was being filmed, she raised her eyebrows and clapped with her fingers.

Hailey also took to Instagram to express pride in her husband. She shared a behind-the-scenes pic of them, and wrote, “That’s my baby.”

justin hailey bieber grammys instagram story

(Image via @haileybieber)

This seems to be a cheeky reference to Justin’s song Go Baby, in which he sings: “That’s my baby, she’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber were among the many celebrities wearing “ICE OUT” pin badges at the event.

Hailey’s strapless back dress is by Alaïa. The black suit which Justin wore on the red carpet came from Balenciaga. This was Justin’s first appearance at the Grammys in four years. The couple’s joint red carpet appearances are quite rare. Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2022 Grammys together, and the 2021 Met Gala.

Featured image credit: JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock.

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

Muna Aden

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Hayley Soen

‘The worst specimen of his family’

traitors season four cast looking fed up as if there is beef james jade roxy

The many, many Traitors season four players who still had beef to resolve beyond the show

Claudia Cox

Jack and Jade felt ‘let down’ by Stephen

