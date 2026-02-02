Lip reader exposes Justin Bieber’s blunt comment to Hailey on the Grammys red carpet

The couple seemed to disagree on how to pose

A lip reader claims Justin Bieber made a very blunt comment to Hailey on the Grammys red carpet.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards went down on 1st February 2026 in Los Angeles. Justin and Hailey Bieber rocked up to the red carpet in matching black outfits. Hailey posed for photographs with her hand on her hip. She reached for Justin’s arm. He shook her hand off, said something, and walked away from her.

The lip reader Nicola Hickling theorised in The Mirror that Justin told Hailey: “Don’t grab me.”

After this comment, Justin and Hailey stepped away from each other and posed for photos separately. After a while, Hailey moved closer to Justin again. The couple held hands for a moment, and Justin led Hailey further down the red carpet.

Later on in the evening, Justin Bieber sang YUKON from his 2025 album Swag. He wore socks, boxers and no shirt, for… reasons. The cameras showed Hailey beaming as she watched the performance. When she clocked she was being filmed, she raised her eyebrows and clapped with her fingers.

Hailey also took to Instagram to express pride in her husband. She shared a behind-the-scenes pic of them, and wrote, “That’s my baby.”

This seems to be a cheeky reference to Justin’s song Go Baby, in which he sings: “That’s my baby, she’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber were among the many celebrities wearing “ICE OUT” pin badges at the event.

Hailey’s strapless back dress is by Alaïa. The black suit which Justin wore on the red carpet came from Balenciaga. This was Justin’s first appearance at the Grammys in four years. The couple’s joint red carpet appearances are quite rare. Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2022 Grammys together, and the 2021 Met Gala.

