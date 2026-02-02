Billie Eilish’s ‘hard launch’ to Cher’s award mix-up: The wildest 2026 Grammy moments ranked

3 hours ago

The 2026 Grammys happened last night and t was stacked with lots of iconic moments, from cringeworthy to shocking. Here’s my ranking of the wildest.

4. Lady Gaga scared the life out of Bad Bunny, and it’s actually so funny

Bad Bunny had an amazing night at the Grammys after winning the award for Album of the Year, and rightfully so. But one hilarious moment that you might have missed is when Lady Gaga snuck up behind him and tapped him, scaring the life out of the poor singer. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Lady Gaga scaring Bad Bunny 😭 pic.twitter.com/UfY8faFZim — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 2, 2026

3. Cher literally announced the wrong winner

Pop music legend Cher was tasked with announcing the winner for Record of the Year, and made the most awkward mistake ever. She announced the winner as Luther Vandross, the iconic record producer who died more than 20 years ago. Yikes. Luckily, she then realised her mistake and announced Kendrick Lamar as the winner, making him the rapper with the most Grammy Awards in history.

“Oh! The Grammy goes to Luther Vandross!” – Cher #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/G9tFB5rBHX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 2, 2026

2. Um, did Billie Eilish just hard launch her boyfriend??

Since paparazzi pictures of them kissing went viral last summer, there have been lots of rumours about Billie Eilish and her friend and fellow artist, Nat Wolff. He’s also an actor and was in The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and the 2017 live-action Death Note film. Neither of them has either confirmed or denied the rumours, but Billie brought Nat to the Grammys last night and turned to him for a hug after she accepted her award for Song of the Year. Bold move!

Billie Eilish wins 'Song of the Year' for Wildflower at the 2026 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/nbfHWkpoTl — Zac 🧡 #ILOVEHOTMEN (@wannabzaclister) February 2, 2026

1. Justin Bieber literally performed in his underwear

After missing the past three Grammys, Justin Bieber made his big return and performed on stage in nothing but his boxers and a pair of socks. The singer was on the red carpet in a full black suit, but when it was time to sing, he chose to strip down to his undergarments instead. Even with there being a smart “reason” behind this, it’s still so random of him.

