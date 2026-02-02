Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

2 hours ago

Justin Bieber is getting brutally dragged for a red carpet moment at the 2026 Grammys where he seemingly ignored his wife, Hailey.

Justin attended the Grammys with Hailey Bieber, marking his return to the event after a four-year break. He was nominated in several categories, so expectations were high. But rather than celebrating the comeback, social media quickly zeroed in on one short clip, and dragged him.

So, what happened?

may a love like this never find me https://t.co/js5k6TasAh — ً (@americanreqiuem) February 2, 2026

In the now-viral video, Hailey can be seen adjusting her dress while standing next to Justin Bieber as photographers shout instructions. She shifts, fixes the fabric, and tries to keep things moving. Justin, meanwhile, does absolutely nothing. He doesn’t help, doesn’t look down, and doesn’t acknowledge what she’s doing. He just stands there, facing forward.

And that’s where the backlash began. One user summed up the moment in a tweet that quickly took off. They wrote, “The fact that he doesn’t help her to correct her dress, looks like he cant wait to go home, just stands there and doesn’t gaf about her says everything. #GRAMMYs.”

Another comment read, “May a love like this never find me.”

One user commented simply, “He gave cameras more attention than his wife.”

Loads of people felt the clip showed more than just a missed gesture. To them, it looked like a lack of care, effort, or even basic awareness. Helping your partner on the red carpet feels like the bare minimum. Instead, people felt Hailey was left to manage on her own while Justin remained disengaged.

At the same time, some viewers interpreted his behaviour differently. Another comment pointed out, “You can clearly see he is uncomfortable with being there.” People argued that Justin has never looked fully at ease on red carpets and has openly spoken about struggling with public events in the past.

But once a clip fits an existing narrative, context doesn’t really stand a chance.

Neither Justin nor Hailey has responded to the backlash yet.