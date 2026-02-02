The Tab
Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

‘It’s an illusion, I don’t understand how they did it’

Suchismita Ghosh

The Grammys 2026 red carpet delivered loads, but nothing quite broke the internet like Chappell Roan’s n*pple-pierced outfit, but how does the dress actually work?

Chappell arrived wearing a sheer burgundy Mugler gown that appeared to be hanging from… her n*pples. The look was actually a modern recreation of a very famous 1998 Mugler design, originally created by Thierry Mugler himself. Back then, models wore the dress suspended from real n*pple rings.

Fast-forward to 2026, and things are slightly different. For one, live TV has rules. Also, Chappell understandably did not want an actual n*pple mishap broadcast to millions of people worldwide.

So, how did Chappell Roan’s risqué outfit actually work?

Chappell Roan was wearing prothestics. She wore ultra-realistic silicone n*pple covers that perfectly matched her skin tone. These acted as both coverage and structure. The silver “n*pple rings” you see were attached through the prosthetics, not through her actual body.

If you look closer, you can just about spot tiny wrinkles around the edge of the silicone. So, her real n*pples were fully covered, taped, protected, and minding their own business. The dress only looked like it was hanging from her body directly, which is kind of the whole point.

People online had loads to say. Some were genuinely baffled with one person asking, “Very confused where her areolas are.”

Someone else said, “Ok this is risqué but I kinda dig it. It’s an illusion, I don’t understand how they did it. Like a nude cover up, but it’s too seamless.”

Another wrote, “I scientifically don’t understand what’s happening—art! lol.”

One other person joked, “All I’m envisioning is the pain when somebody steps on her dress.” Um, fair.

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

The outfit also sparked conversations about archive fashion, censorship, the male gaze, and why the Grammys red carpet is still the place to go absolutely feral with a look.

Well, Chappell Roan owned it, and all other naked dresses, you may step aside.

Suchismita Ghosh

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Hayley Soen

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Esther Knowles

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

