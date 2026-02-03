The Tab

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Lucy Moore | News

A new Swansea University study has used advanced artificial intelligence to discover the asteroid strike that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago has had a minimal decline in species of sharks and rays.

The research, carried out by Swansea University, traced the diversity of shark and ray species over 145 million years, creating the most detailed long-term picture of their evolutionary history to date.

Lead author, Dr Catalina Pimiento, said: “Today’s sharks and rays are the survivors of a long history of change, including extinction events that have only become visible in the fossil record.

The study revealed that “for the past 40 to 50 million years, their diversity has been trending downwards.”

Dr Pimiento, of Swansea University’s Department of Biosciences and the University of Zurich’s Department of Palaeontology, explained that the long-term decline of sharks and rays matters today as it suggests that they are starting from a reduced baseline.

“They’re not just facing human pressures such as overfishing and climate change as a healthy, thriving group – they have already lost a lot of evolutionary potential over tens and millions of years”, he said.

Via Unsplash

Key findings of the research:

  •  The number of species of shark and ray’s that are comparable to modern levels was reached over 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous period.
  • There was only a 10 per cent decline in shark and ray species from the asteroid impact, which is a staggering contrast when compared to the mass extinction of non-avian dinosaurs and marine predators.
  • Since their peak, 50 million years ago in the mid-Eocene period, sharks and rays have lost over 40 per cent of their species.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

These findings and patterns were only clearly discovered with the use of advanced AI methods, and was able to explicitly account for spatial and temporal biases found in the fossil record.

“We built a new, carefully curated dataset of fossil shark and ray occurrences”, Dr Catalina Pimiento said.

Catalina explained that their research “involved reviewing hundreds of studies, extracting data, checking it and resolving inconsistencies, resulting in a global synthesis of fossil occurrences spanning the past 145 million years.”

Dr Daniele Silvestro, study co-led author of ETH Zurich, said: “We then applied a new AI method that is far better at recognising and correcting the uneven and incomplete nature of the fossil record.

“Previous approaches could account for general differences in sampling, but not for the fact that fossils are unevenly collected across geographic regions or species.

“Our model can learn these patterns – for example, recognising when fewer fossils in a particular region can reflect limited sampling rather than real biological decline”

So, are we witnessing the positive progression of AI in research? And what could this mean for the future of research in academic contexts?

The full study can be found here.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Featured image Swansea University via YouTube and Unsplash.

Lucy Moore | News

Read Next

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Everything to know about the Cardiff Met alumni competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Cardiff Uni researchers crack woolly rhino mystery using the remains of an Ice Age wolf

Latest

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling