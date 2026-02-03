Here’s an update on everyone from Love Is Blind season nine, since the new season is soon

3 hours ago

A new season of Love Is Blind is coming in just over a week, and I’m so excited! The 10th season will be set in Ohio, and the cast list has already dropped. But before that, let’s get an update on the people from last season of Love Is Blind.

Sparkle Megan and Jordan are all settled into parent life

So, Megan and Jordan’s Love Is Blind relationship ended in a sad agreement that they weren’t ready for the altar, mostly because Megan wasn’t ready to commit to being a motherly figure to Jordan’s son, Luca. That’s why it was a massive surprise when Meg came to the reunion, announcing that she’d had a baby with the mysterious Paul.

Jordan has continued to promote his book series Dear Luca, a fictional children’s book series inspired by his song. He also regularly meets up with Patrick and Joe, and spent a very wholesome Thanksgiving with Edmond.

Sparkle Meg has truly locked into mumfluencer life and shares updates and content collabs she does with childcare brands. Good for her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Keltner (@jordan.keltner)

Joe and Madison have both moved on

If you’ve forgotten, Joe and Madison’s relationship ended after a super explosive – and confusing – argument. At the reunion, there was definitely still bad blood, almost a year after the events of the series. Well, they’ve both officially moved on to new partners.

Joe has been with a new girl named Averee Madisson since the show ended, and they’re still together and apparently live in Denver. They met through Kait, one of the Love Is Blind pod girls who didn’t make it to the couples’ holiday. Joe is also still friends with Patrick and Jordan, and they post skits together all the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Maidenberg (@madisonvm)

Madison hard launched a new boyfriend at the end of last year. She didn’t tag him, so we don’t know much about him, but she shared lots of pictures of them looking really happy together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ave (@avereem)

Kacie and Patrick are both making influencer content

Arguably the most chaotic couple on season nine of Love Is Blind, Patrick and Kacie barely made it out of the pods, but they were still a major talking point at the reunion. In his October dump last year, Patrick posted a picture kissing a mystery girl. Lots of people in the comments theorised she was Anna, but Anna quickly shut that down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Suzuki (@patrickwsuzuki)

Kacie doesn’t seem to have a new man, but she’s been posting lots of Reels and influencer-y content, and her job is listed in her Instagram bio as “Digital Creator”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacie McIntosh (@anita_bigmac)

Anton and his girlfriend are actually really cute, while Ali is keeping her love life private

Anton and Ali didn’t make it past the altar, but the pair seem to be doing well since the show ended. At the season nine reunion, Anton introduced his girlfriend – and they’re still together today. He meets the other Denver boys quite often and sometimes posts skits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Yarosh (@antonyarosh_)

Ali, on the other hand, has still kept her relationship status private, but is making big career moves. On her Instagram, she announced her new role as an Aesthetic Nurse Injector at Lips and Drips, a New Jersey-based aesthetics clinic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L I L I M A (@alie.lima)

Now, let’s get ready for a fresh bunch of people in the pods!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix