Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Spectators chucked beer on the heads of the brawling rugby players

Mischa Denney-Richards

A university rugby match was “abandoned” after a violent confrontation arose between Cardiff and Swansea University teams.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 28th January when a high tackle was committed on a Cardiff University player by a Swansea player, sparking a brawl between them.

The confrontation began on the pitch between players, but gradually travelled to the stands. Spectators joined in, shouting and even throwing beers over the players’ heads

In attempts to deescalate the situation, WRU match official Adam Jones blew his whistle a total of 18 times, and later made the decision to abandon the game in the 78th minute, leaving Cardiff University with a 29-18 lead.

Under the current regulations of British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS), as more than 75 per cent of the game was played, the Cardiff win will stand “subject to to any potential disciplinary action”.

In a circulating video of the incident, referee Adam Jones said: “That is completely unacceptable what I have just witnessed there from them, okay?”.

“The game is abandoned it’s as simple as that. I’m not playing on when that has just happened, boys”, he continued.

The WRU official then pointed into the crowd, where the confrontation had seemingly spread, and directed a security guard to remove a member of the stands, saying: “That person needs to leave.”

BUCS  has issued a statement saying it will investigate the controversial ending and reassess the result of the match.

“We condemn the behaviour witnessed at last night’s game in the strongest possible terms. We are working closely with colleagues from Swansea University and BUCS to investigate the incident. Whilst investigations remain on-going, we will not be offering further comment”, it said.

Cardiff University rugby club told The Cardiff Tab: “We condemn the behaviour witnessed at last night’s game in the strongest possible terms. We are working closely with colleagues from Swansea University and BUCS to investigate the incident. Whilst investigations remain on-going, we will not be offering further comment.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, Swansea University’s Rugby Union men’s club said it “entirely and totally condemns the actions that took place”, adding it will take “vital steps to ensure that such incidents never happen again”.

The incident comes after a recent decision from the Cardiff Students’ Union to suspend the Cardiff University cricket club for the remainder of the academic year.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “We condemn the behaviour witnessed at last night’s game in the strongest possible terms. We are working closely with colleagues from Swansea University and BUCS to investigate the incident. Whilst investigations remain on-going, we will not be offering further comment.”

A Swansea University spokesperson said: “Swansea University is aware of an incident that occurred during last night’s Men’s BUCS Super Rugby fixture between Swansea University and Cardiff University. We stress in the strongest possible terms that behaviour of this nature is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Swansea University nor our Students’ Union.

“We recognise the concern and distress that this incident may have caused, and apologise for its impact on those involved, including Cardiff University, the players, match officials and local rugby communities, along with our wider community.Swansea University and the Students’ Union are working together to investigate the matter thoroughly and fairly.

“We are also actively cooperating with British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS), the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), the Student Rugby Club and Cardiff University to ensure all relevant information is considered.

“Respect, inclusion and integrity are fundamental to our sporting programmes. Where these standards are found to have been breached, we are committed to taking appropriate action.”

BUCS has been contacted for comment.

