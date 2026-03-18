Here’s all the evidence MAFS brides Bec and Gia are secretly friends and faking a feud

We dug up pics of them hugging on a night out

3 hours ago

The MAFS Australia 2026 brides Bec and Gia are very confusing entities. At the very first dinner party, they made it clear they despised each other, even though they barely knew each other. MAFS viewers have proposed the theory that Bec and Gia are actually best friends, and swore some sort of blood oath to always argue (and increase their screen time). Not going to lie, some of the “proof” is pretty convincing. Here’s the evidence that Bec and Gia secretly don’t hate each other, and are bigging up their feud for the cameras.

Exhibit I: This preview

At the end of the very first episode of MAFS Australia 2026, there was a preview of the upcoming drama. In this shot of a dinner party, Bec seems to be leaning on Gia, and possibly sitting on her lap. Gia is hugging her.

I’ve compared the outfits in the clip to a future episode. Those women are definitely Gia and Bec, even though you can’t see their faces. This behaviour is way more friendly and familiar than we’ve seen in the show so far.

Exhibit II: Their social media

Now, we know MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed between July and November 2025, because the application form specified participants were free then. (Remember, participants who leave the experiment are usually summoned back for the last few episodes, the reunion and for press events.)

Bec and Gia’s interactions on social media have a very different vibe to what we’ve seen on MAFS.

Bec shared an carousel of pics on Insta on 27th October. Gia commented: “Yesssssss skinny legend.” Bec replied with a load of kissing emojis.

In late November, Gia put on her Insta story a clip of Bec getting her hair done for an event. She wrote: “Another day, another slay.”

Would you do that if you despised somebody? I think not.

Gia also posted a video of her and Bec dancing about together in Channel Nine’s headquarters.

When a big group of MAFS contestants went out together, Bec and Gia sat next to each other. They both shared this pic of them embracing each other.

Here they are hanging out together at a hotel bar in Sydney, along with Becky and Brook.

Exhibit III: Gia said their fights were ‘exaggerated’

She told the Australian magazine Who that some of her fights with Bec on MAFS were “exaggerated”. She said: “We do make up a few times, and then you know they kind of wanted us to keep the rivalry going, which I understand… I mean we played into it as well.”

Gia didn’t consider Bec to be her friend or her enemy. She continued: “‘There’s nothing bad between us, I respect her – she had a role to play on the show, I did too, and I feel like we made a pretty entertaining season, but yeah, I’ve nothing bad to say about it.”

Please note that Bec told the same magazine “everything’s real” concerning her “fights with Gia”. She did say they’ve “had a little bit of communication” since the show began airing.

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Featured images via Channel 4.