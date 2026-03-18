The Tab
mafs australia 2026 brides gia and bec

Here’s all the evidence MAFS brides Bec and Gia are secretly friends and faking a feud

We dug up pics of them hugging on a night out

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The MAFS Australia 2026 brides Bec and Gia are very confusing entities. At the very first dinner party, they made it clear they despised each other, even though they barely knew each other. MAFS viewers have proposed the theory that Bec and Gia are actually best friends, and swore some sort of blood oath to always argue (and increase their screen time). Not going to lie, some of the “proof” is pretty convincing. Here’s the evidence that Bec and Gia secretly don’t hate each other, and are bigging up their feud for the cameras.

Exhibit I: This preview

At the end of the very first episode of MAFS Australia 2026, there was a preview of the upcoming drama. In this shot of a dinner party, Bec seems to be leaning on Gia, and possibly sitting on her lap. Gia is hugging her.

mafs bec and gia hugging at a dinner party

See?
(Image via Channel 4)

I’ve compared the outfits in the clip to a future episode. Those women are definitely Gia and Bec, even though you can’t see their faces. This behaviour is way more friendly and familiar than we’ve seen in the show so far.

Exhibit II: Their social media

Now, we know MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed between July and November 2025, because the application form specified participants were free then. (Remember, participants who leave the experiment are usually summoned back for the last few episodes, the reunion and for press events.)

Bec and Gia’s interactions on social media have a very different vibe to what we’ve seen on MAFS.

Bec shared an carousel of pics on Insta on 27th October. Gia commented: “Yesssssss skinny legend.” Bec replied with a load of kissing emojis.

gia hyping up bec in comments

(Image via Instagram)

In late November, Gia put on her Insta story a clip of Bec getting her hair done for an event. She wrote: “Another day, another slay.”

mafs bec gia instgram story

(Image via Instagram)

Would you do that if you despised somebody? I think not.

Gia also posted a video of her and Bec dancing about together in Channel Nine’s headquarters.

the brides dancing together in the nine offices

(Image via Instagram)

When a big group of MAFS contestants went out together, Bec and Gia sat next to each other. They both shared this pic of them embracing each other.

mafs bec gia

(Image via Instagram)

Here they are hanging out together at a hotel bar in Sydney, along with Becky and Brook.

brides at the pub

(Image via Instagram)

Exhibit III: Gia said their fights were ‘exaggerated’

She told the Australian magazine Who that some of her fights with Bec on MAFS were “exaggerated”. She said: “We do make up a few times, and then you know they kind of wanted us to keep the rivalry going, which I understand… I mean we played into it as well.”

Gia didn’t consider Bec to be her friend or her enemy. She continued: “‘There’s nothing bad between us, I respect her – she had a role to play on the show, I did too, and I feel like we made a pretty entertaining season, but yeah, I’ve nothing bad to say about it.”

Please note that Bec told the same magazine “everything’s real” concerning her “fights with Gia”. She did say they’ve “had a little bit of communication” since the show began airing.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bride and groom edited out of MAFS Australia 2026

I was completely edited out of MAFS Australia 2026 after baseless allegations about my groom

MAFS Aus Bec Danny low rate

MAFS Aus bride Bec brutally hits back after Danny rates her a painfully low three out of 10

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Latest
students meningitis vaccine

Wait, why can’t people over 25 get a meningitis vaccine? The different rules, explained

Claudia Cox

You can get the MenACWY vaccine at a GP until you’re 25

Concerns as neurodivergent students unfairly accused of AI usage in Uni of York assignments

Shannon Downing

Students say there needs to be more awareness of how these policies affect different groups

People think this awkward Zendaya interview reveals how she really feels about Euphoria

Hebe Hancock

The production has been chaos

Guys, there’s a sneaky way to start MAFS Australia episodes late and get less adverts

Ellissa Bain

This has changed my life

Dramas Euphoria season three

Scandals, exits and chaos: All the messy dramas that are haunting Euphoria season three right now

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s almost as intense as the show

MAFS Australia’s Mel responds after people slam ‘rude and insensitive’ treatment of Luke

Hebe Hancock

‘All I can do is acknowledge it’

Sudanese student left ‘humiliated’ after she was sent Cambridge University offer in error

Alexander Newman

The government’s ’emergency visa brake’ prevented Afra from attending her dream university

mafs australia 2026 brides gia and bec

Here’s all the evidence MAFS brides Bec and Gia are secretly friends and faking a feud

Claudia Cox

We dug up pics of them hugging on a night out

Bride and groom edited out of MAFS Australia 2026

I was completely edited out of MAFS Australia 2026 after baseless allegations about my groom

Hayley Soen

Ankita was ‘shattered’ when she was cut after dark claims emerged

Japan zoo opens official donations for Punch the monkey, and here’s how to donate

Ellissa Bain

They’re only accepting money until May

students meningitis vaccine

Wait, why can’t people over 25 get a meningitis vaccine? The different rules, explained

Claudia Cox

You can get the MenACWY vaccine at a GP until you’re 25

Concerns as neurodivergent students unfairly accused of AI usage in Uni of York assignments

Shannon Downing

Students say there needs to be more awareness of how these policies affect different groups

People think this awkward Zendaya interview reveals how she really feels about Euphoria

Hebe Hancock

The production has been chaos

Guys, there’s a sneaky way to start MAFS Australia episodes late and get less adverts

Ellissa Bain

This has changed my life

Dramas Euphoria season three

Scandals, exits and chaos: All the messy dramas that are haunting Euphoria season three right now

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s almost as intense as the show

MAFS Australia’s Mel responds after people slam ‘rude and insensitive’ treatment of Luke

Hebe Hancock

‘All I can do is acknowledge it’

Sudanese student left ‘humiliated’ after she was sent Cambridge University offer in error

Alexander Newman

The government’s ’emergency visa brake’ prevented Afra from attending her dream university

mafs australia 2026 brides gia and bec

Here’s all the evidence MAFS brides Bec and Gia are secretly friends and faking a feud

Claudia Cox

We dug up pics of them hugging on a night out

Bride and groom edited out of MAFS Australia 2026

I was completely edited out of MAFS Australia 2026 after baseless allegations about my groom

Hayley Soen

Ankita was ‘shattered’ when she was cut after dark claims emerged

Japan zoo opens official donations for Punch the monkey, and here’s how to donate

Ellissa Bain

They’re only accepting money until May