Gia was in a Nicki Minaj music video before MAFS Australia, and the full thing is incredible

1 hour ago

Gia might be a main character on MAFS Australia 2026, but people have just spotted that she was once in a music video, so has been channelling this energy for years.

Gia Fleur is 35 and from Melbourne, Victoria. In a profile as she entered the experiment, Gia was described as a confident bombshell who turns heads everywhere she goes.

Outside of causing chaos on MAFS, Gia is a disability support worker. However, she’s no stranger to the influencer lifestyle, and has done modelling, and worked for Playboy. It’s been claimed she’s chased a career in modelling, acting and entertainment for years.

One example of this is a music video Gia featured in way before MAFS Australia 2026. She was in the video for French Montana and Nicki Minaj song Freaks, that was released a whole 13 years ago.

The video now has over 50million views on YouTube. The 2013 song peaked at #77 on the US charts, so Gia isn’t quite a chart-topping girlie just yet. A shame!

In the video, there are loads of scenes of a big group dancing in a room, and whilst Gia is only right at the back, she is in the background a lot of times. She’s the blonde dancer, in a white vest top with a dark pink/red bra poking out. Once you get eyes on her, lock it in and watch her go.

Gia can be seen in her cameo busting moves on the dance floor, and throwing her arms around. She’s rocking a strong red lip and chunky gold jewellery, which combined with the bra hanging out, is very much giving 00s nostalgia.

Watch the full music video, and spot MAFS Australia bride Gia:

I’m a bit obsessed, can’t lie.

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