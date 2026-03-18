Truth about Bec and Danny’s intimacy on MAFS Australia, as what really happened was edited out

3 hours ago

Being intimate has already become hot topic on MAFS Australia 2026. At the first dinner party, Gia fiercely asked every couple if they had slept together, in an attempt to seemingly secure herself and Scott as the strongest couple, as they had. Bec and Danny had previously spoken about their MAFS honeymoon intimacy, and this came under the microscope once again.

As we’ve seen it, Bec and Danny headed on honeymoon and were intimate straight away. After this, Bec seemed to catch feelings for Danny, whereas he said they didn’t have any sexual chemistry, and brutally rated her a three out of 10. Then, their mixed opinions were dissected at the dinner party.

However, it’s since been revealed this isn’t actually what happened. This is just how the show edited it to look. There was some crucial context that was missed out.

The edit made it look as though the couple slept together quite quickly after arriving in Fiji, however according to Daily Mail Australia, the couple had actually spent two nights together before being intimate. Instead, the show made it look as though Bec had rushed things emotionally, and it caused friction.

Plus, what happened afterwards was hugely played down, too. Danny gave a pretty lukewarm response when asked about his intimacy with Bec, and then his bride thought he was looking at other girls at the resort.

According the the publication, “the full extent of [what happened] was left on the cutting room floor.” Bec was made out to be “paranoid” about other girls, when actually Danny had been much more cold and withdrawn from her after they slept together, which had left her feeling the way she did.

It’s been reported we only got “one side of the story” and what made Bec react the way she did was completely cut. Give us the full tapes!

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